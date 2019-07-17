Nintendo has given us a lot of surprises this summer, first with the announcement of a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, then with the Nintendo Switch Lite, and now the gaming company has announced a new Switch. We've researched this new model and have gathered everything there is to know about it. We'll continue to add new information as time goes on, so check back frequently.
Without further ado, here's everything you might want to know about the new Switch model.
When will it release?
So far, Nintendo has only announced that the newer model will be available in mid-August. We don't have specific dates. Don't worry. We'll keep on top of this and will update this section the minute we learn more. Now, this means that the new longer-lasting Switch model will come out about a month before the Switch Lite, which releases September 20th.
How long is the battery life?
This new model will be able to play up to 50% longer than the existing unit. To be more specific, the new model can run between 4.5 to 9 hours before needing a recharge compared to the original's battery life only lasting 2.5 to 6.5 hours. It's a major improvement that will definitely make the hybrid console convenient to use during vacations, bus rides, or road trips.
How much will it cost?
Surprisingly, it will cost the same as the original Switch did when it first launched - $300. Considering that this new device offers up to 50% more battery life, we would have assumed Nintendo would have charged more for it. Thankfully, that's not the case.
Are there any other differences between the two models?
In addition to the battery life, we're sure that the new Switch will have a few differences when it comes to hardware. At the moment, detailed specs aren't available, but we'll add this informations in as soon as we learn more. After looking at images, it seems that the newer model and original are going to look just about identical on the outside.
There had been rumors going around that a more-powerful Switch was in the making. But, it looks like that was just in regards to the extended battery life of this latest model. It's possible Nintendo is still working on a Switch Pro of sorts, but this most recent model isn't the updated console many were hoping for.
How to tell if you're buying the new Switch or the old one
The original Switch has a model number of HAC-001 with a serial number that starts with the letters "XAW." Whereas the newer and improved version has a model number of HAC-001(-01) and the serial number begins with "XKW." When you go to purchase the newer version, make sure to check the serial number on the box to make sure you are indeed purchasing the improved battery-life model.
What are you most excited about?
Are you going to purchase the new Nintendo Switch model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
