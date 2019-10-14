The ad manages to cram an impressive number of NBA ballers into such a short space of time, with some huge names involved. Those names include James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors fame, Anthony Davis from the Lakers, and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics.

Beats has a new Powerbeats Pro ad up on its YouTube channel, titled NBA Unleashed. The 30-second spot shows different NBA stars all wearing Powerbeats Pro while they go through their training routines on-court.

The video includes all four colors of Powerbeats Pro, showing off Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss. The whole ad is backed by Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" song, too.

What makes the Powerbeats Pro so interesting is the inclusion of Apple's W1 chip. That gives the earbuds the same functionality as its own AirPods. Powerbeats Pro are sweat proof, too, so they're more suited to being worn in the gym and while running in the rain and whatnot. I hear that's something people like to do.

Our very own iMore editor Lory Gil reviewed Powerbeats Pro and loved them. And really, that's the only endorsement you need, right?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.