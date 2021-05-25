If all of the rumors turn out to be true we can expect Apple to announce a new 16-inch MacBook Pro at some point this year. More rumors suggest that the unannounced machine will ship with a speedy Apple M1X chip as well, making it a great option for professionals. And now we have some renders to go with the hype.

And boy do they deliver.

Shared with me by creator Antonio De Rosa, the renders show a new notebook that's as flat as I can remember any Apple portable being. De Rosa also created some impressive Apple Store mockups as well, giving us an idea of what kinds of features we could expect. There's a lot going on here and it's unlikely all of it is going to ship, but things like HDMI ports are almost a given at this point.