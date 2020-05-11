When Apple released the 16-inch MacBook Pro with its slimmer bezels, the first thing that almost everyone said was, "please do that with the 13-inch MacBook Pro". Many were disappointed when, as Apple announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, it was missing that new display design.

According to the mysterious Twitter account L0vetodream, which has correctly predicted a number of Apple releases, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro will be launching next year.

"In my dream MBP14 next year."

in my dream MBP14 next year — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 11, 2020

It is this laptop that will most likely feature the new slimmer bezel display. Apple increased the screen size from 15 inches to 16 inches when it introduced the slimmer bezel design on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so it would stand to reason that the company will make the same move for the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

There aren't any further details as to what other features the 14-inch MacBook Pro could also have, such as a Mini-LED display. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has already received the new Magic Keyboard, double the base storage, and Intel's 10th-generation chips, so all of those will likely move to the 14-inch MacBook Pro as well.

The new pro laptop will most likely not feature an ARM processor yet, as Apple plans to introduce those first to its more "consumer" laptops like the rumored revive of the 12-inch MacBook and the MacBook Air.