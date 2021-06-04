A new report from Digitimes says Apple's rumored new 16-inch MacBook Pro will see a new supplier enter Apple's chain.

From Digitimes:

Osram Opto Semiconductors reportedly will become a new supplier of miniLED for backlighting Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup slated for launch in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.

Multiple reports indicate that Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display in the near future, sometime in the second half of 2021 as this report again suggests. Apple added a new Liquid Retina XDR display to its new iPad Pro (2021) in April, from Apple:

The new Liquid Retina XDR display brings the stunning front-of-screen performance of the Pro Display XDR to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows. The result is a stunning visual experience that reflects what can be seen in the real world by capturing the brightest highlights and the most subtle details in even the darkest images. Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true-to-life HDR content on a large display they can take anywhere. The new Liquid Retina XDR display includes other advanced technologies that can also be found in the 11-inch iPad Pro, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, delivering an unmatched mobile cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

With mini-LED reportedly on the way to the MacBook expect a big upgrade in display performance. A recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates the new MacBook Pro could feature a new 10-core Apple silicon chip with support for up to 64GB of RAM and 32 graphics cores. If Jon Prosser's prediction of a new MacBook at WWDC comes to pass we don't have long to wait at all to find out. If that's too long to wait, why not check out the best MacBook deals currently available.