In a blog post, the New York Times has announced that it is launching its own widget for iOS 14 on the iPhone. The publication says that the widget will feature two headlines that will update automatically as new stories are published throughout each day.

This new widget will allow readers to quickly catch up on the most important news of the moment. Readers who install the widget to the home screen of an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or later will see two headlines that will refresh as new content is published.

The idea of adding a widget to the app was apparently started by a small group of engineers at the company who took it on as a passion project when Apple had announced widgets for iOS back at WWDC in June.