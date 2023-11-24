Live
LIVE! The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Ultra 2, Series 9, SE 2 and more
The best Apple Watch deals we've found so far during the Black Friday sales.
Black Friday is in full swing, with loads of the best Apple Watch deals available with some of the lowest prices of the year. There's never been a better time to buy an Apple Watch of any variety, with even the newest models receiving some attention in the price-drop extravanganza.
There are deals on the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9, and even the Ultra 2, both with fresh lowest prices ever. The Ultra in particular has dropped to a new low of $739. The best place to look for some even deeper deals is on the slightly older models of the Apple Watch, like the Series 8 and the Series 7. There are some spectaluar deals on the older models, so it's worth watching out as the day goes on.
In addition to the deals on the page below, we're also tracking every single deal that arrives LIVE, and then putting them below.
With the event finally live across all major retailers, here are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we can find.
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at a glance
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)|
$399$329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) |
$399.99$299.00 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 |
$799$739 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS)
$249$179 at Amazon
$70 off the 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently the deal to beat and represents a bargain price for anyone who wants to use some of the very best Apple Watch tech for cheap. However, there are deals on almost every Watch out there.
Apple Watch Black Friday Deal of the Day
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) |
$429 $359 at Amazon
Despite only launching in September, the Apple Watch Series 9 has already seen a major sale, making it an excellent value on one of the best watches on the market.
Price Check: $379 at Best Buy | $359.99 at Target
Best Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS) |
$429 $343.99 at Best Buy
Knocking $80 off the usual asking price, this Series 8 deal is great if you want both a hefty discount on a fairly-recent Apple Watch, and are looking to dazzle with that pretty color option.
Price Check: $419 at Amazon | Out of stock at Target
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) |
$399.99 $299.00 at Amazon
With over $100 off the smaller Series 8, this is a fantastic deal that won't be beaten by other watches.
Price Check: $343.99 at Best Buy | $324.99 at Target
Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) |
$399 $329 at Amazon
Despite only launching recently, we have already seen a substantial reduction on the Series 9, bringing it down to just $329. This is a very solid deal.
Price Check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at Target
Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals
Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) |
$249 $179.00 at Amazon
The cheapest Apple Watch SE Apple is even cheaper with $70 off. It's a pretty great deal if you're in the market for the device. It's an excellent budget option if you don't have the cash or desire for a more feature-packed device.
Price Check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (Cellular +GPS) |
$299.99 $239.99 at Amazon
The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen GPS + Cellular is currently at a price of $239.99 with $60 off. This is a pretty substantial discount, though it's worth deciding if the cellular option is worth an extra $
Price Check: $239.99 at Best Buy | $239.99 at Target
Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2 |
$799 $739.99 at Amazon
I’m surprised to see any discount on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable.
Price Check: $739.99 at Best Buy | $799 at Target
Apple Watch Ultra |
$799 $699 at Best Buy
Now that Black Friday is finally here, the slightly older Apple Watch Ultra has seen a pretty big $100 reduction over at Best Buy. If you're looking to save every dollar, this is a good find but, for many, you may be better off going for the Ultra 2.
Price Check: Not in stock on Amazon | $799 at Target
Older Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 6 |
$399 $199.99 at Woot
Though it is certainly getting on in age and an older battery means it will last less long in the day, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a pretty great watch with an Always-On Retina Display, ECG, and Blood Oxygen sensors.
Price Check: Sold out at Best Buy | $379.99 at Target
Best Apple Watch Strap Black Friday Deals
Braided Solo Loop | Starting at
$9.99 $5.49 at Amazon
This Braider Solo Loop from DMVEIMAL does away with a traditional clasp mechanism, opting to use a stretch material that you can simply slide your wrist into. This makes it perfect for lots of movement as it won't chafe your wrist if used a lot.
UK Apple Watch Black Friday Deals
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm (Cellular) |
£429 £386.10 at Box
Save £40 with the brand-new Series 9, giving you the best Series version of the Apple Watch you can possibly find. Given it is so new, you are unlikely to find a better deal than this for some time.
Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular) |
£402.99 £279.99 at Box
Though it's getting a little older, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a very nice watch — it helps that you can get £120 off it from Box right now. You could hold out for a newer watch but you won't be disappointed with how impressive the Series 7 still is.
Cellular vs GPS: What's the difference?
The Cellular version of the Apple Watch can do a handful of functions that the standard GPS can't without the need to have your iPhone on you. These include checking the weather, controlling your smart home, making and answering phone calls, sending and receiving text message, and even streaming music and podcasts.
If you find yourself leaving the house often without your iPhone, the cellular version may be worth the extra money but, if you don't, it's likely not worth the cost.
Apple Watch Black Friday deals Q&A
When does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday. This year, it starts on Monday, November 27th but deals tend to last for more than just a day.
Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?
You’ll find them all over the place, although the best places to look are going to be Amazon, Best Buy, and other big box retailers. We’ll be showing off the best deals here as well, so make sure you stick with us for the sale!
Apple Watch Ultra lowest price ever at Best Buy
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 may have just gone back to a more expensive price at Amazon, but you can still pick up the top-shelf Apple Watch at Best Buy for that all time low of $739.
This is easily one of our favorite Apple Watches to date, with top-shelf features and a super durable design. In our review we gave it a four and a half score, lamenting that there wasn't quite enough to differentiate it from it's older version: Although the old one was so good, that it feels like a bad thing by the second.
It's EIC Gerald Lynch here, by the way, taking you through the live blog as Black Friday enters its second half. 'What Apple Watch do you wear, Gerald?' I hear you ask.
Well! I've been happily rocking the Apple Watch Series 7 since its launch back in 2021, and as good as the Series 8, Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 may be, it's still going strong. I've not been tempted to upgrade... which the Series 7 deals available over Black Friday all the more tempting. They're rarer than you might think, given the device's age, but super cheap as a result when they do pop up, like this one for UK readers:
Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular) |
£402.99 £279.99 at Box
A little older, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a very attractive timepiece watch — get £120 off it from Box right now. You could hold out for a newer watch but you won't be disappointed with how impressive the Series 7 still is.
Apple Watch Series 9 deals
But of course, you don't have to settle for the old gear. A surprising number of Apple Watch Series 9 deals have already appeared in the run up to Black Friday, and have persisted through to the event itself. We recommend this red 45mm option, down to $358, knocking 16% off the usual asking price.
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) |
$429 $359 at Amazon
It only went on sale in September, but the Apple Watch Series 9 has already received a major discount, an excellent price for one of the best watches on the market.
Price Check: $379 at Best Buy | $359.99 at Target
Picking the right Apple Watch for you
It's not just about picking between an Ultra, a Series model or an SE model of Apple Watch — premium, mid-range and entry level, in that order. You've also got to consider if you want to access data on the go without being reliant on your iPhone, making the choice between a Cellular + GPS, or GPS only watch. Also, with some models, depending on generation, you'll need to pick between 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm watch faces. Here's a few guides we've cooked up to help make that choice easier:
The cheapest gets cheaper
The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is the Apple Watch SE. It boasts none of the frills or features of the more premium Series or Ultra models, but it's going to perform very well as a fitness tracker and in tandem with your iPhone. Usually $199, it's now just $179 at Amazon. Move fast though, stock isn't hanging around.