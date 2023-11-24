LIVE! The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Ultra 2, Series 9, SE 2 and more

Black Friday is in full swing, with loads of the best Apple Watch deals available with some of the lowest prices of the year. There's never been a better time to buy an Apple Watch of any variety, with even the newest models receiving some attention in the price-drop extravanganza.

There are deals on the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9, and even the Ultra 2, both with fresh lowest prices ever. The Ultra in particular has dropped to a new low of $739. The best place to look for some even deeper deals is on the slightly older models of the Apple Watch, like the Series 8 and the Series 7. There are some spectaluar deals on the older models, so it's worth watching out as the day goes on.

In addition to the deals on the page below, we're also tracking every single deal that arrives LIVE, and then putting them below.

With the event finally live across all major retailers, here are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we can find.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at a glance

$70 off the 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently the deal to beat and represents a bargain price for anyone who wants to use some of the very best Apple Watch tech for cheap. However, there are deals on almost every Watch out there.

Apple Watch Black Friday Deal of the Day

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) | $429 $359 at Amazon Despite only launching in September, the Apple Watch Series 9 has already seen a major sale, making it an excellent value on one of the best watches on the market. Price Check: $379 at Best Buy | $359.99 at Target

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS) | $429 $343.99 at Best Buy Knocking $80 off the usual asking price, this Series 8 deal is great if you want both a hefty discount on a fairly-recent Apple Watch, and are looking to dazzle with that pretty color option. Price Check: $419 at Amazon | Out of stock at Target

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deals

Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) | $249 $179.00 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch SE Apple is even cheaper with $70 off. It's a pretty great deal if you're in the market for the device. It's an excellent budget option if you don't have the cash or desire for a more feature-packed device. Price Check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (Cellular +GPS) | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen GPS + Cellular is currently at a price of $239.99 with $60 off. This is a pretty substantial discount, though it's worth deciding if the cellular option is worth an extra $ Price Check: $239.99 at Best Buy | $239.99 at Target

Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $739.99 at Amazon I’m surprised to see any discount on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable. Price Check: $739.99 at Best Buy | $799 at Target

Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $699 at Best Buy Now that Black Friday is finally here, the slightly older Apple Watch Ultra has seen a pretty big $100 reduction over at Best Buy. If you're looking to save every dollar, this is a good find but, for many, you may be better off going for the Ultra 2. Price Check: Not in stock on Amazon | $799 at Target

Older Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 | $399 $199.99 at Woot Though it is certainly getting on in age and an older battery means it will last less long in the day, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a pretty great watch with an Always-On Retina Display, ECG, and Blood Oxygen sensors. Price Check: Sold out at Best Buy | $379.99 at Target

Best Apple Watch Strap Black Friday Deals

Braided Solo Loop | Starting at $9.99 $5.49 at Amazon This Braider Solo Loop from DMVEIMAL does away with a traditional clasp mechanism, opting to use a stretch material that you can simply slide your wrist into. This makes it perfect for lots of movement as it won't chafe your wrist if used a lot.

UK Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm (Cellular) | £429 £386.10 at Box Save £40 with the brand-new Series 9, giving you the best Series version of the Apple Watch you can possibly find. Given it is so new, you are unlikely to find a better deal than this for some time.

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular) | £402.99 £279.99 at Box Though it's getting a little older, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a very nice watch — it helps that you can get £120 off it from Box right now. You could hold out for a newer watch but you won't be disappointed with how impressive the Series 7 still is.

Cellular vs GPS: What's the difference?

The Cellular version of the Apple Watch can do a handful of functions that the standard GPS can't without the need to have your iPhone on you. These include checking the weather, controlling your smart home, making and answering phone calls, sending and receiving text message, and even streaming music and podcasts.

If you find yourself leaving the house often without your iPhone, the cellular version may be worth the extra money but, if you don't, it's likely not worth the cost.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals Q&A

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday. This year, it starts on Monday, November 27th but deals tend to last for more than just a day.