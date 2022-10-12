The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals LIVE: how to get an Apple Watch on your wrist for cheap

Amazon Prime Day is back in all but name with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. There are hundreds of deals for people looking to save money on some of the latest kit and kaboodle, perfect if you're looking to save some money in the run-up to the holidays - but especially so if you're looking for an Apple Watch.

It started yesterday, October 11, and it's now running into today, October 12. These deals are exclusive to Prime Members, so make sure you're signed up to an Amazon premium membership option. There is a pretty solid 30-day free trial, so you can have a look at all these deals for free regardless.

There have been deals on loads of Apple stuff so far, like iPads and AirPods, so we think there are going to be even more that pop their heads above the fence today. We're tracking all the best deals that appear in the sale in our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Liveblog, so if you're after deals on other stuff, make sure you head over there and take a gander.

We've already seen some great deals on Apple Watches, so stick with us as we guide you through some of the best prices on Apple Watches and accessories in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It'll be fun!

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's only been out a little while, but its got a new lowest price - one thats $50 off. It may not be the biggest improvement over the previous model, but you'll get that snazzy temperature sensor and improved battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel: $749 $619 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Missing the option of a stainless steel Series 8? We are too. This may be last year's model, but let's be honest - it's not all that different from the new one. This is a nice $130 saving to make it a little more affordable.

