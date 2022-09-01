Best Apple Watch Bands for Extra Large Wrists 2022

So you have an Apple Watch, but are you having some trouble finding a comfortable band because your wrist is larger than average? We know how annoying and frustrating that can be. Fortunately, there are plenty of options on the market to help provide you with a comfortably fitting Apple Watch band that also won't break the bank! If you're looking for the best Apple Watch bands in general, we have you covered there too.

The best Apple Watch bands for extra large wrists

Speidel Twist-O-Flex Metal Stainless Steel Stretch Band Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Give it a stretch

If you like the classic link bracelet look but dislike having to adjust the links, then you can go for this stretch band option. It has the classic aesthetic you'd expect from a link bracelet, but it's stretchable, so you don't need to tinker around with links. Plus, thanks to the stretch, it's able to go an additional 5 inches from the original size. The L/XL band should fit wrists 7.3-8.2 inches in diameter. Carterjett Black Tire Rubber Tread Sport Strap View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Comfortable and unique

This band from Carterjett has a unique rubber tire tread appearance, and it's made from a comfortable silicone material. The band has evaporative channels on the back, so it's rather breathable and perfect for exercising in. The XL/XXL size fits 8-10 inch wrists. This band comes in both sizes and fits every generation Apple Watch. Carterjett Extra Large Nylon NATO Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Traditional NATO style

If rubber tire tread isn't your thing, then perhaps a traditional NATO style band is. Carterjett's NATO band is made of a comfortable nylon material that's durable and lightweight. The 42/44mm L-XXL size will fit 8-10.5-inch wrists, and it comes in a variety of colors. Wearlizer Fashion Stainless Steel Resin Strap Office-ready

This two-tone band is feminine, beautiful, and perfect for the office. Choose from nearly two dozen color combinations. Add or remove links for perfect sizing; this one fits from 5.9 to 8.2-inch wrists and works for the 38/40mm Apple Watch. Carterjett Carbon Fiber Dress Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fashionable carbon fiber

Carbon fiber is always in style, and this band from Carterjett features classy and elegant carbon fiber leather. With this band, you'll always look ready for a business meeting or even a fancy night out. The 42/44mm XL/XXL size will fit wrists 8.25-10 inches in size. Secbolt Bling Stainless Steel Bangle Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A little bling bling

For people who want to dress up their Apple Watch, this Bling Bangle Band from Secbolt is a good option. It turns your Apple Watch into a piece of jewelry with the rhinestones, rather than wearable tech. It comes in several color options, and the bangle style means you can adjust it to whatever fits you best and is the most comfortable. It fits wrists between 5.5-8.1 inches. Mifa Hybrid Vintage Leather Sports Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Good old leather

This hybrid band is made of genuine premium leather on the exterior and a comfortable silicone on the inside. It was designed to withstand sweat, making it a great workout band while also not looking like traditional sports bands. There are several color combinations, and the band will fit 6.7-9-inch wrists. Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Slender leather

For a more delicate look, consider a thin leather band that tapers away from the Apple Watch. This genuine leather beauty comes in dozens of colors and patterns and fits wrists from 6.1 to 8.6 inches. Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jewelry

This band is even more gorgeous in person. It's elegant and classy with just a touch of bling. Add or remove links to fit wrists from 5.5 to 8.67 inches; you don't even need a tool to make adjustments. Choose from a handful of single or two-tone colors.

Which one should you choose?

It may be hard to find many options for larger wrists, but these are some of the best ones that we've rounded up. Our personal favorite is the Speidel Twist-O-Flex Stainless Steel Stretch Band (opens in new tab). It's pretty much everything we like about the link bracelet style without the fuss, and it can even extend an additional five inches beyond the original size to suit your needs.

If you prefer something with a bit more sparkle, I heartily recommend the elegant Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band (opens in new tab). It suits my classic, feminine style and has quickly become a favorite in my vast Apple Watch band collection.

Looking for more ideas? We've also rounded up the best leather Apple Watch bands, the best Apple Watch bands for kids, the best Apple Watch bands under $20, and the best Sport bands for Apple Watch.