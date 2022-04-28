Apple Watch Series 4 both sizesSource: iMore

Keep your best Apple Watch's screen scratch and scuff proof with a tempered glass screen protector. The Apple Watch's screen may seem small enough that it won't easily scratch, but wearing it on your wrist every day means it's prone to damage sooner or later! It's always best to play it safe.

Best overall: Misxi Apple Watch hard case (Series 4, 5, 6, and 7)

Misxi Apple Watch Screen ProtectorSource: Misxi

The Misxi Apple Watch hard case is a simple push-on cover for your best Apple Watch that allows you to protect the screen from scratches and the sides of the case from scuffs. Its precise cutouts will still let you move the Digital Crown with ease and access the side button when you need to. Plus, it will work with any Apple Watch band you have, whether it's leather, silicone, metal, or something else.

Pros:

  • Protects screen and sides
  • Comes in a pack of two

Cons:

  • Not compatible with Apple Watch Series 3

Best overall

Misxi Tempered Glass Apple Watch Case Series 6 Render Cropped

Misxi Apple Watch hard case (Most Apple Watch models)

Full protection

Get two great screen protectors for your Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, or 7 for one low price.

Best Film Protectors: Liwin Screen Protector 6-pack (All Apple Watch models)

Liwin Screen Protector PromoSource: Liwin

The new larger screen on the Apple Watch Series 7 will require a separate screen protector as the size of the case has also gotten a bit larger, so why not get something flexible? The screen protector is a pack of six film protectors that will help keep scratches off your Apple Watch display.

What's more, it's extremely thin — measuring only about 0.1mm thick — meaning you don't have to worry about losing any sensitivity to the touch screen. Plus, it comes with everything you need to make installation as easy and clean as possible.

Pros:

  • Six-pack
  • Ultra-clear and transparent

Cons:

  • Not as protective as glass

Best Film Protectors

Liwin 6 Pck Apple Watch Screenprotctors

Liwin Screen Protector — 6-pack

A six-pack of film protectors for all Apple Watches

If you have any Apple Watch, this six-pack of film screen protectors will help keep scratches at bay.

Best flexible case: BRG case for Apple Watch (38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm)

Brg Case For Apple Watch LifestyleSource: BRG

If you want full coverage protection, the BRG case for Apple Watch offers a TPU case you can put on your Apple Watch to cover the screen and the sides perfectly. The great thing about TPU is it offers some impact resistance that a tempered glass screen protector won't, so if it falls off your nightstand, there's a better chance you won't need to worry about a thing.

Pros:

  • Precise cutouts
  • Charges with the case on
  • Fits most Apple Watch models

Cons:

  • Does not fit Apple Watch Series 7

Best flexible case

Brg Case For Apple Watch

BRG case for Apple Watch (38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm)

Flexible TPU

This flexible TPU case will help protect your Apple Watch without sacrificing comfort.

Best for just the screen: *Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch (44mm) *

Geek Boy Screen Protector For ApplewatchSource: Geekboy

Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch offers a curved fit to your Apple Watch that protects it from just about anything you can throw at it. A nice touch to its aesthetic is the black outer lining that matches the bezel of the watch, making it look as if you don't have a screen protector on at all. The one downside is that it only seems to be available for the 44mm Apple Watch sizes and nothing else.

Pros:

  • Edge-to-edge coverage
  • Black bezel for a seamless look
  • Only fits 44mm Apple Watch models

Cons:

  • Doesn't fit other Apple Watch sizes

Best for just the screen

Geek Boy Screen Protector For Apple Watch Cropped

Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch (44mm)

Edge-to-edge coverage

The curved edges of the Geekboy screen protector ensure that every bit of your Apple Watch screen is covered.

Bottom line

If you're serious about protecting your Apple Watch as much as possible, tempered glass is the way to do it. The Misxi Apple Watch hard case not only protects your Apple Watch screen but also protects the sides of the device, meaning your entire Apple Watch is protected.

Thanks to its precise cutouts, you don't have to worry about losing any functionality, and you don't even have to take the case off to charge your Apple Watch. Plus, it won't interfere with your favorite Apple Watch band, either.

