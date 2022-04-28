Best Apple Watch glass screen protectors iMore 2022

Keep your best Apple Watch's screen scratch and scuff proof with a tempered glass screen protector. The Apple Watch's screen may seem small enough that it won't easily scratch, but wearing it on your wrist every day means it's prone to damage sooner or later! It's always best to play it safe.

The Misxi Apple Watch hard case is a simple push-on cover for your best Apple Watch that allows you to protect the screen from scratches and the sides of the case from scuffs. Its precise cutouts will still let you move the Digital Crown with ease and access the side button when you need to. Plus, it will work with any Apple Watch band you have, whether it's leather, silicone, metal, or something else. Pros: Protects screen and sides

Comes in a pack of two Cons: Not compatible with Apple Watch Series 3

Best Film Protectors: Liwin Screen Protector 6-pack (All Apple Watch models)

The new larger screen on the Apple Watch Series 7 will require a separate screen protector as the size of the case has also gotten a bit larger, so why not get something flexible? The screen protector is a pack of six film protectors that will help keep scratches off your Apple Watch display. What's more, it's extremely thin — measuring only about 0.1mm thick — meaning you don't have to worry about losing any sensitivity to the touch screen. Plus, it comes with everything you need to make installation as easy and clean as possible. Pros: Six-pack

Ultra-clear and transparent Cons: Not as protective as glass

Best flexible case: BRG case for Apple Watch (38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm)

If you want full coverage protection, the BRG case for Apple Watch offers a TPU case you can put on your Apple Watch to cover the screen and the sides perfectly. The great thing about TPU is it offers some impact resistance that a tempered glass screen protector won't, so if it falls off your nightstand, there's a better chance you won't need to worry about a thing. Pros: Precise cutouts

Charges with the case on

Fits most Apple Watch models Cons: Does not fit Apple Watch Series 7

Best for just the screen: *Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch (44mm) *

Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch offers a curved fit to your Apple Watch that protects it from just about anything you can throw at it. A nice touch to its aesthetic is the black outer lining that matches the bezel of the watch, making it look as if you don't have a screen protector on at all. The one downside is that it only seems to be available for the 44mm Apple Watch sizes and nothing else. Pros: Edge-to-edge coverage

Black bezel for a seamless look

Only fits 44mm Apple Watch models Cons: Doesn't fit other Apple Watch sizes

