Keep your best Apple Watch's screen scratch and scuff proof with a tempered glass screen protector. The Apple Watch's screen may seem small enough that it won't easily scratch, but wearing it on your wrist every day means it's prone to damage sooner or later! It's always best to play it safe.
- Best overall: Misxi Apple Watch hard case (Most Apple Watch models)
- Best Film Protectors: Liwin Screen Protector — 6-pack
- Best flexible case: BRG case for Apple Watch (38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm)
- Best for just the screen: Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch (44mm)
Best overall: Misxi Apple Watch hard case (Series 4, 5, 6, and 7)
The Misxi Apple Watch hard case is a simple push-on cover for your best Apple Watch that allows you to protect the screen from scratches and the sides of the case from scuffs. Its precise cutouts will still let you move the Digital Crown with ease and access the side button when you need to. Plus, it will work with any Apple Watch band you have, whether it's leather, silicone, metal, or something else.
Pros:
- Protects screen and sides
- Comes in a pack of two
Cons:
- Not compatible with Apple Watch Series 3
Best Film Protectors: Liwin Screen Protector 6-pack (All Apple Watch models)
The new larger screen on the Apple Watch Series 7 will require a separate screen protector as the size of the case has also gotten a bit larger, so why not get something flexible? The screen protector is a pack of six film protectors that will help keep scratches off your Apple Watch display.
What's more, it's extremely thin — measuring only about 0.1mm thick — meaning you don't have to worry about losing any sensitivity to the touch screen. Plus, it comes with everything you need to make installation as easy and clean as possible.
Pros:
- Six-pack
- Ultra-clear and transparent
Cons:
- Not as protective as glass
Best flexible case: BRG case for Apple Watch (38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm)
If you want full coverage protection, the BRG case for Apple Watch offers a TPU case you can put on your Apple Watch to cover the screen and the sides perfectly. The great thing about TPU is it offers some impact resistance that a tempered glass screen protector won't, so if it falls off your nightstand, there's a better chance you won't need to worry about a thing.
Pros:
- Precise cutouts
- Charges with the case on
- Fits most Apple Watch models
Cons:
- Does not fit Apple Watch Series 7
Best for just the screen: *Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch (44mm) *
Geekboy screen protector for Apple Watch offers a curved fit to your Apple Watch that protects it from just about anything you can throw at it. A nice touch to its aesthetic is the black outer lining that matches the bezel of the watch, making it look as if you don't have a screen protector on at all. The one downside is that it only seems to be available for the 44mm Apple Watch sizes and nothing else.
Pros:
- Edge-to-edge coverage
- Black bezel for a seamless look
- Only fits 44mm Apple Watch models
Cons:
- Doesn't fit other Apple Watch sizes
Bottom line
If you're serious about protecting your Apple Watch as much as possible, tempered glass is the way to do it. The Misxi Apple Watch hard case not only protects your Apple Watch screen but also protects the sides of the device, meaning your entire Apple Watch is protected.
Thanks to its precise cutouts, you don't have to worry about losing any functionality, and you don't even have to take the case off to charge your Apple Watch. Plus, it won't interfere with your favorite Apple Watch band, either.
