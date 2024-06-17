Amazon Prime Day iPad deals 2024: The best discounts you can find right now and what to expect

Prime Day iPad deals are always some of the best of the bunch and this year looks to be no different. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is fast approaching and we can't wait to see what amazing iPad deals are on offer throughout the biggest shopping event of the summer.

While we don't have a confirmed date for Amazon's sale, we do know that Prime Day 2024 will take place in July, and considering previous Prime Day sales we expect to see the shopping extravaganza kick off sooner rather than later.

Whether you're looking for an M4 iPad Pro, an M2 iPad Air, an iPad, or an iPad mini we'll be sure to help you find the best deals once the event kicks off.

In the meantime, we've already started deals hunting and found some of the best iPad deals you can find today before Prime Day even has an official date.

Prime Day Apple deals at a glance

Best Prime Day iPad Pro deals

Best Prime Day iPad Air deals

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Best Prime Day iPad mini deals

Q&A

When is Prime Day 2024? We don't know the official date for Prime Day 2024 but we do know that it's happening in July. Based off of previous years we expect Prime Day 2024 to take place on a Tuesday and Wednesday

Do I need a Prime Account? Yes, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to get access to the best discounts when Prime Day comes around. You can sign up for a free trial here.

30-day free Prime trial You can give Prime a free go with the 30-day free trial — just remember to get yours closer to the time so that you don't miss out on the sale.