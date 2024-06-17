Amazon Prime Day iPad deals 2024: The best discounts you can find right now and what to expect

Why wait for Prime Day? Grab an iPad deal today!

Prime Day iPad deals are always some of the best of the bunch and this year looks to be no different. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is fast approaching and we can't wait to see what amazing iPad deals are on offer throughout the biggest shopping event of the summer. 

While we don't have a confirmed date for Amazon's sale, we do know that Prime Day 2024 will take place in July, and considering previous Prime Day sales we expect to see the shopping extravaganza kick off sooner rather than later.

Whether you're looking for an M4 iPad Pro, an M2 iPad Air, an iPad, or an iPad mini we'll be sure to help you find the best deals once the event kicks off.

In the meantime, we've already started deals hunting and found some of the best iPad deals you can find today before Prime Day even has an official date. 

Prime Day Apple deals at a glance

Best Prime Day iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro M4 11-inch | $999 $944at Amazon

iPad Pro M4 11-inch | $999 $944 at Amazon

The brand-new M4 iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful tablet Apple has ever made and you can pick it up right now with 256GB storage with over $50 off at Amazon.

Price check: $999 at Best Buy | $949 at B&H Photo | $999 at Apple

iPad Pro M4 13-inch | $1,299$1,219 at Amazon

iPad Pro M4 13-inch | $1,299 $1,219 at Amazon

Want the larger 13-inch M4 iPad Pro? Amazon currently offers the high-end tablet with $80 off, a brilliant saving before Prime Day and one we might not see beat during the summer shopping event.

Price check: $1299 at Best Buy | $1299 at B&H Photo | $1299 at Apple

Best Prime Day iPad Air deals

M2 iPad Air 6 |$599$569 at Amazon

M2 iPad Air 6 | $599 $569 at Amazon

You can already save some money on the recently released M2 iPad Air at Amazon. Currently, there's a $30 discount but considering how new this tablet is it's not a price cut to scoff at.

Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo | $599 at Apple

M2 iPad Air 6 13-inch |$799$754 at Amazon

M2 iPad Air 6 13-inch | $799 $754 at Amazon

The new 13-inch iPad Air also has a discount right now with $45 off at Amazon. If you want a large iPad without splashing out on an iPad Pro then this is the perfect tablet for you.

Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at B&H Photo | $799 at Apple

Best Prime Day iPad deals

iPad 10th-gen | $349$329 at Amazon

iPad 10th-gen | $349 $329 at Amazon

$20 off Apple's entry-level tablet is as good as you'll find in the lead-up to Prime Day. Hopefully, we'll see the 10th generation iPad drop below $300 when the shopping event begins but until then $329 is a very acceptable price.

Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple

Best Prime Day iPad mini deals

iPad mini | $499$399 at Amazon

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon

The iPad mini may be the oldest iPad still available via Apple today but its form factor makes for a fantastic user experience. You can find the iPad mini for under $400 at Amazon right now, we guarantee you won't be disappointed.

Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple

Q&A

When is Prime Day 2024?

We don't know the official date for Prime Day 2024 but we do know that it's happening in July. Based off of previous years we expect Prime Day 2024 to take place on a Tuesday and Wednesday 

Do I need a Prime Account?

Yes, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to get access to the best discounts when Prime Day comes around. You can sign up for a free trial here.

30-day free Prime trial

30-day free Prime trial

You can give Prime a free go with the 30-day free trial — just remember to get yours closer to the time so that you don't miss out on the sale. 

What Apple deals are there over Prime Day?

Prime Day is usually excellent for Apple deals and we expect to see some fantastic offers across the board for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. 

John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
How To Editor

John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings. John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.  John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.

In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit. 

