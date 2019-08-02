The Nimble iPhone Case is slim, textured iPhone case made from 100% recycled plastic that comes in five fun colors. Each color is inspired by a different aspect of the ocean, and 5% of each purchase is donated to an organization devoted to save our oceans.

The Nimble iPhone Case is a nice case with an ecologically sound pedigree. There is no new plastic used to make the case, only recycled plastic from old water bottles. The exterior of the case is a durable fabric with a texture that adds grippiness. A soft, turquoise blue microfiber fabric lines the inside of the case to prevent scratches on your phone. The lip of the case comes up just over the edge of the iPhone's screen for face-down protection. No matter which color case you get, the camera cutout is surrounded by turquoise blue plastic. There is a small cutout on one side for the mute switch. Fabric-covered integrated button covers protect the sleep/wake and volume buttons while maintaining their functionality. The bottom of the case is left open so the Lightning port and speakers are unencumbered. Imprinted on the back of the case is a tiny plastic bottle in lieu of the Nimble logo (which is inside, instead.) The iPhone is fully functional within this case, including wireless charging. The Nimble iPhone case is available in three sizes: iPhone X/XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max.

From their suppliers and materials to their donations and e-waste recycling, Nimble puts their money where their mouth is.

Nimble donates 5% of proceeds to various organizations devoted to the oceans. The case comes in five colors inspired by the sea, and which organization the proceeds go to will depend on which color you purchase. Purchase a light blue Glacier case, and a donation is made to Carbonfund.org. Proceeds from the sage green Seagrass shade go to The Seabin Foundation. The light pink Soft Coral case proceeds go to Coral Reef Alliance. Buy a royal blue Deep Sea case to donate to Sea Save Foundation. WILDCOAST gets a donation with every purchase of a Black Sand case.

Nimble tries to reduce its carbon footprint using materials like bioplastic and organic hemp. In addition to the eco-friendly and recycled materials that make up the case, Nimble uses no plastic in its packaging, only recycled scrap paper printed with no harmful inks or dyes. Nimble uses suppliers that share their values on workers' rights, sustainability, and reduction of environmental impact. With each purchase, you get a pre-paid recycling envelope so you can you send your electronic waste to be recycled responsibly for free. Nimble promises to recycle a pound of e-waste for every product they sell.

Green, black, pink, and blues

Nimble iPhone Case: What I like

But the bottom line is that I just really like the case. It's a slim case and it has a nice nubby texture so you're less likely to drop your iPhone. It's soft on the inside and tough on the outside. The case comes in your choice of five appealing colors.