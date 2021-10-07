What you need to know
- Metroid Dread is the fifth entry in the Metroid series.
- Nintendo has challenged nine Twitch streamers to complete objectives in the game within a time limit.
- Each of these streamers are tackling the challenge in various slots throughout October 7.
If you're looking to catch a glimpse of what the Metroid Dread gameplay looks like before you purchase, you're in luck. Nine Twitch streamers have been tasked by Nintendo to take on the Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter Challenge, where they must complete specific objectives within a time limit of 90 minutes.
The Twitch streamers in question are Nick Eh 30, Elspeth, HelloMeganLee, JohnEAwesome, Trisha Hershberger, The Jovenshire, AyChristene, runJDrun, and The Completionist. Here are the challenges they must complete within 90 minutes in order to achieve five stars:
- ★☆☆☆☆ – Defeat the first E.M.M.I.
- ★★☆☆☆ – Defeat the second E.M.M.I.
- ★★★☆☆ – Defeat Corpius
- ★★★★☆ – Reach the E.M.M.I. Zone in the Cataris area
- ★★★★★ – Reach the Dairon area
This challenge takes place today on October 7, one day before Metroid Dread's official release. Each streamer will take up one slot so that anyone who misses one can catch another stream before the day ends. Here is the schedule, as listed on Nintendo's website:
- Nick Eh 30 — 8:30 a.m. PT
- Elspeth — 11:00 a.m. PT
- HelloMeganLee — 12:00 p.m. PT
- JohnEAwesome — 1:00 p.m. PT
- Trisha Hershberger — 2:00 p.m. PT
- The Jovenshire — 3:00 p.m. PM
- AyChristene — 4:30 p.m. PT
- runJDrun — 5:30 p.m. PT
- The Completionist — 8:00 p.m. PT
Metroid Dread was a pleasant surprise to fans when it was announced during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, and may just end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch this year. Fans certainly hope that Metroid Prime 4 will be just as good as Dread when it releases.
Creepy vibes
Metroid Dread
Explore the planet of ZDR and its eerie environments
The latest installment in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread, sees Samus Aran take on a new enemy, the E.M.M.I. Make your way through maze-like locales while never forgetting to keep your wits about you. You never know what's around the corner.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
In-app purchase alternative from Paddle will see apps rejected, says expert
Thursday saw the release of a touted in-app purchase alternative from revenue company Paddle, however, one legal expert says using the system will see developers' apps rejected by Apple.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.