Rise to the challenge

Nine Twitch streamers take on Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter Challenge

How quickly can these gaming pros collect all five stars?
Nadine Dornieden

Metroid Dread HeroSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Metroid Dread is the fifth entry in the Metroid series.
  • Nintendo has challenged nine Twitch streamers to complete objectives in the game within a time limit.
  • Each of these streamers are tackling the challenge in various slots throughout October 7.

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of what the Metroid Dread gameplay looks like before you purchase, you're in luck. Nine Twitch streamers have been tasked by Nintendo to take on the Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter Challenge, where they must complete specific objectives within a time limit of 90 minutes.

The Twitch streamers in question are Nick Eh 30, Elspeth, HelloMeganLee, JohnEAwesome, Trisha Hershberger, The Jovenshire, AyChristene, runJDrun, and The Completionist. Here are the challenges they must complete within 90 minutes in order to achieve five stars:

  • ★☆☆☆☆ – Defeat the first E.M.M.I.
  • ★★☆☆☆ – Defeat the second E.M.M.I.
  • ★★★☆☆ – Defeat Corpius
  • ★★★★☆ – Reach the E.M.M.I. Zone in the Cataris area
  • ★★★★★ – Reach the Dairon area

This challenge takes place today on October 7, one day before Metroid Dread's official release. Each streamer will take up one slot so that anyone who misses one can catch another stream before the day ends. Here is the schedule, as listed on Nintendo's website:

  1. Nick Eh 30 — 8:30 a.m. PT
  2. Elspeth — 11:00 a.m. PT
  3. HelloMeganLee — 12:00 p.m. PT
  4. JohnEAwesome — 1:00 p.m. PT
  5. Trisha Hershberger — 2:00 p.m. PT
  6. The Jovenshire — 3:00 p.m. PM
  7. AyChristene — 4:30 p.m. PT
  8. runJDrun — 5:30 p.m. PT
  9. The Completionist — 8:00 p.m. PT

Metroid Dread was a pleasant surprise to fans when it was announced during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, and may just end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch this year. Fans certainly hope that Metroid Prime 4 will be just as good as Dread when it releases.

