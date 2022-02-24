What you need to know
- SRD, or Systems Research and Development, has been a collaborator with Nintendo since The Legend of Zelda.
- The team aids in game development, but was technically a support studio, seperate from Nintendo itself.
- Nintendo announced on Thursday that it is acquiring SRD for an undisclosed amount of money.
- The deal is set to close by April 1, 2022.
Nintendo is acquiring SRD Co, a longtime partner and support studio. The company has worked with Nintendo going all the way back to Donkey Kong in 1983 and The Legend of Zelda in 1986. Despite working together closely for these many years and even operating out of the same building, SRD — Systems Research and Development — was technically a completely seperate company.
According to the announcement, the deal is set to close by April 1, 2022. After that, things should stay roughly the same, with Nintendo and SRD continuing to work together on upcoming Nintendo Switch games. In more recent years, some of the projects SRD has worked on include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The gaming industry is going through a consolidation phase right now, with studios and publishers purchased at an increasingly rapid and ravenous rate. Most notably, Microsoft and Sony are currently working to close the acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and Bungie, respectively.
Nintendo has stayed out of the seeming power struggle, though the company did purchase Luigi's Mansion developer Next Level Games back in March 2021. Like the purchase of SRD, buying Next Level Games allowed Nintendo to guarantee it could continue to work with important longtime development partners.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony makes it easier to share PS5 screenshots, videos using its iPhone app
Sony is finally making it easier for people to share their PS5 screenshots and video captures to social media including Twitter and Facebook.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Clear your Mac's desktop of apps and reopen them when needed with Later
Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in March 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in March. Highlights include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass.