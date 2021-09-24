After re-releasing the elusive Sanrio amiibo cards which featured themed items from Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Nintendo seems to want to expand their amiibo card catalogue even further. The company announced in a tweet today that a fifth series of amiibo cards are coming to retail stores, which will be compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

#AnimalCrossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming soon. Details on this card series will be announced at a later time. pic.twitter.com/q8YiqveaLd — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 24, 2021

The previous four series and the Welcome amiibo series each had 100 and 50 cards respectively, and so far only eight new villagers were introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Given that NPC amiibo cards — which sometimes repeat throughout each of the series — made up less than 20 of the cards in series one to four, it either means that series five will be smaller, or new villagers are coming to the game.

In the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, a new trailer for an upcoming Animal Crossing Direct was revealed. There's no news on when it will premiere outside of "October", nor was the length of the presentation disclosed. They did announce that fan-favorite NPC Brewster and his café The Roost will make a return in a future update. We'll be sure to keep you updated when new information arises.

