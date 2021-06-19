It's crazy to think that E3 2021 is squarely in the rearview mirror after so much hype leading up to it. While there were definitely some messy parts of E3 the overall consensus for the Nintendo Direct has been a positive one. The Japanese gaming company showcased a long list of new Switch games, a new Super Smash Bros. fighter, and revealed some exciting news that, quite frankly, had me happily screaming. This is not the Zelda you're looking for

To start things off, I think Nintendo intentionally trolled us. The first thing we saw was someone carrying The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time version of Ganondorf and tossing him off of a cliff. With all of the buzz surrounding a potential Zelda 30th Anniversary celebration and everybody expecting new Breath of the Wild 2 info, the hype was building and then deflated quickly when we learned this was just the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter reveal for a Kazuya of Tekken fame. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Of course, people were still excited and the reveal was hilarious as Kazuya continued to throw several other Smash characters over the edge. As you can imagine, the internet was quick to turn Kazuya's cliff tossing into memes. While it wasn't Zelda news at all, this E3 intro made it so Nintendo E3 opened and ended with Zelda. How did Nintendo do at E3? Party time

The next couple of reveals worth mentioning, while smaller, are exciting nonetheless. Both WarioWare: Get It Together! and Mario Party Superstars were announced for Nintendo Switch. Anybody familiar with older titles in these respective series know that these are fun party games. It's been a while since the last WarioWare came out and longer still, in my opinion, since a good Mario Party released. WarioWare brings a new two-player mode while Mario Party Superstars features five boards from the N64 era and 100 minigames from previous games. I'm sure they'll both be perfect for game night and I especially can't wait to revisit some of the visually upgraded Mario Party elements from my youth. They're both releasing later this year, just in time for one hilarious Halloween party. Samus returns to 2D

Later into the show, Shinya Takahashi, general manager at Nintendo, told us the company didn't have any new Metroid Prime 4 information to show, but that they are "working hard" on it. He then continued to surprise everyone by announcing a new 2D Metroid game: Metroid Dread. In this 2D sidescroller, Samus is chased around by relentless E.M.M.I. robots while platforming around. Considering how many Metroid fans there are, it's really boggling that the last new 2D Metroid game before this released about 19 years ago. So even though we didn't get a new Metroid Prime 4 trailer like some had hoped, Samus Aran fans have been somewhat satiated. Plus those Samus and E.M.M.I. amiibo launching alongside Dread in October are seriously killer collectibles. Closest thing we're getting to a Zelda's 30th celebration

