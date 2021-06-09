What you need to know
- Nintendo released their 12.0.3 update a few days ago.
- However, they have since pulled the update after it ended up causing some issues for users.
- Nintendo's customer service has promised to send out an update in the future..
Only a few days after Nintendo released the 12.0.3 update, it was pulled. The update, while not particularly revolutionary, did mention improving the overall "stability" of the console, whatever that means.
Twitter user @OatmealDome, who often gives commentary on Nintendo Switch updates, shared reports that some persons who have updated their Nintendo Switch systems to the latest version may be experiencing connection issues. This is concerning, due to the fact that the very problem that was supposed to be solved by the 12.0.3 update was connection to things like the Nintendo eShop.
Another seemingly problem that has arisen for persons whose systems were fully updated is that persons who used microSDXC cards in their Nintendo Switch systems for the first time may be prompted to update their system, despite the system not actually going through the motions to update after the prompt. Nintendo has released a statement disclosing their decision to pull the update, and has promised a patch to fix the issue in the future.
Have you updated your Switch to the latest version? Have any of these issues affected you? Let us know in the comments!
