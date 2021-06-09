Only a few days after Nintendo released the 12.0.3 update, it was pulled. The update, while not particularly revolutionary, did mention improving the overall "stability" of the console, whatever that means.

Twitter user @OatmealDome, who often gives commentary on Nintendo Switch updates, shared reports that some persons who have updated their Nintendo Switch systems to the latest version may be experiencing connection issues. This is concerning, due to the fact that the very problem that was supposed to be solved by the 12.0.3 update was connection to things like the Nintendo eShop.

[Firmware 12.0.3]



Nintendo’s official statement below.



- A console that has been updated to 12.0.3 may experience connection issues.

- If you try and use a microSDXC card for the first time with a Switch on 12.0.3, the requested “update” doesn’t install.

- More info soon. https://t.co/7mZRx72tfH — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 9, 2021

Another seemingly problem that has arisen for persons whose systems were fully updated is that persons who used microSDXC cards in their Nintendo Switch systems for the first time may be prompted to update their system, despite the system not actually going through the motions to update after the prompt. Nintendo has released a statement disclosing their decision to pull the update, and has promised a patch to fix the issue in the future.

Have you updated your Switch to the latest version? Have any of these issues affected you? Let us know in the comments!