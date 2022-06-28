What you need to know
- Live a Live is an RPG featuring locales scattered across different time periods in the past, present, and future.
- The game features an HD 2D style that seeks to bring the classic sprite art into the modern age without sacrificing quality.
- Nintendo showed off the game during a Treehouse presentation after the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase.
Live a Live has been one of the most anticipated games of the year, featuring the extremely popular HD 2D art style that bring retro games into a new light. June is the month of video game announcements, being traditionally home to the E3 convention. Nintendo's contribution to E3 season usually features a Nintendo Direct followed by Treehouse Live presentations of the video games announced.
After E3 was cancelled, fans wondered whether Nintendo would contribute at all, but a Partner Showcase featuring third-party games proved otherwise. Shortly after being featured as an upcoming game in the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase, Nintendo announced that a special standalone Treehouse segment would be dedicated to Live a Live:
The entire presentation was uploaded in video format, so you don't have to worry about streaming it. You can watch the presentation below:
If you're thinking about trying this classic game out, but don't know if you want to shell out the cash, don't worry! A free demo is available for all Nintendo Switch users starting later today. That way, you can try things out before you buy.
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Are these headphones worth $50 more than Apple's AirPods Max?
The latest Master & Dynamic audio product is here. The MW75 headphones have much to offer including a high price.
Samsung's Starbucks mashup is way cooler than any U2 iPod
Companies doing deals that take one brand and mash it up with another isn't a new concept, but sometimes a company does it better than the rest. Samsung is the latest to get things spot on with a new range of accessories that carry Starbucks branding in a way that will make you wish Apple could follow suit.
Tune in on Tuesday to check out some third-party games on Nintendo Switch!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.