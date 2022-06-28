Live a Live has been one of the most anticipated games of the year, featuring the extremely popular HD 2D art style that bring retro games into a new light. June is the month of video game announcements, being traditionally home to the E3 convention. Nintendo's contribution to E3 season usually features a Nintendo Direct followed by Treehouse Live presentations of the video games announced.

After E3 was cancelled, fans wondered whether Nintendo would contribute at all, but a Partner Showcase featuring third-party games proved otherwise. Shortly after being featured as an upcoming game in the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase, Nintendo announced that a special standalone Treehouse segment would be dedicated to Live a Live:

Grab a seat and watch as members of Nintendo Treehouse play the RPG classic revitalized with stunning HD-2D visuals, #LIVEALIVE!



Learn about the heroic stories that unfold across time periods, distinct gameplay and abilities in each chapter, and more!



📺https://t.co/kfoFpeEya7 pic.twitter.com/Pr1bTolHU3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 28, 2022

The entire presentation was uploaded in video format, so you don't have to worry about streaming it. You can watch the presentation below: