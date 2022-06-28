Mario Rabbids Sparks Of Hope GroupSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

After the unexpected Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, some thought that Nintendo wasn't planning to release another one in typical June fashion. However, the company announced the new Direct early in the morning, surprising everyone by divulging that it was a Mini Direct at only 25 minutes long. Not only that, it would be a Partner Showcase, a specific type of Direct that shows off and centers third-party games from development studios partnered with Nintendo.

If you missed the Nintendo Direct, don't worry! You can watch the YouTube video recording below:

Here's everything announced in the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase:

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Malzeno Combat HeroSource: Capcom

Another trailer featuring combat from the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise DLC, Sunbreak, was shown. It featured characters from the coastal city of Elgado, alongside returning monsters.

Two monsters coming to the first free Title Update are the Seething Bazelgeuse and Lucent Nargacuga.

Nier: Automata

Nier Automata Nintendo SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The award-winning game, Nier: Automata, is coming to Nintendo Switch, with exclusive costumes available for players of the Nintendo Switch version. It releases on October 6, 2022. Preorders begin today.

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Lorelei Laser Eyes SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This horror game heads to Nintendo Switch first in 2023.

Super Bomberman R 2

Super Bomberman R 2 SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The sequel to the classic Bomberman game releases on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection

Megaman Battle Network Legacy CollectionSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Containing ten original games and new features like a gallary and a music mode, Mega Man fans can experience this collection in 2023.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

Pac Man World Repack SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Eat dots with Pac Man and friends as this title launches on August 26 on Nintendo Switch.

Blanc

Blanc SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This monochrome indie title features a fawn and a wolf cub who must work together to survive in the wilderness. This game launches as a console exclusive in February of 2023.

Return to Monkey Island

Return To Monkey Island SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Arrr, mateys! This swashbuckling return to the pirate-filled island we love heads to Nintendo Switch this year.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario Rabbids Sparks HopeSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Featuring new characters like Rabbid Rosalina, players can engage in this turn-based strategy game in October 2022. Preorders begin today, and a special Showcase for this game premieres tomorrow.

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

Little Noah Scion Paradise TodaySource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This action platformer RPG by Cygames Inc. releases on Nintendo Switch today!

Railgrade

Railgrade Nintendo SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Epic Games' strategy games features trains, trains, and... more trains. Blow the whistle and conduct this game on Nintendo Switch this fall.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Rpg Time Legend WrightSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Have you ever wanted to make your own game? You can join the protagonist Kenta as he draws, erases, and makes big calculations to make his very own RPG. You can preorder this game before its release on August 18, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers Switch DirectSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

First shown earlier this month, this game sees you play as Sonic as he runs really fast across vast open worlds. This title speeds onto Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight ValleySource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Interact with Mickey Mouse and all your favorite Disney characters in the Early Access version of this game, available on September 6, 2022.

Live a Live

Live A LiveSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Travel between the past, present, and future with Live a Live. A free demo releases on Nintendo Switch later today!

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Doraemon Story Seasons Friends Great KingdomSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Bandai Namco married the popular franchises of Doraemon and Story of Seasons, where you build your own thriving farm from scratch. You can experience the peaceful life later this year on Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Journey across an iconic blocky landscape in Minecraft Legends, coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES

Dragon Quest TreasuresSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Journey with your sibling to a new home, slay monsters and collect treasures in Dragon Quest Treasures, launching on December 9, 2022.

Portal: Companion Collection

Portal Companion Collection SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Is the cake really a lie? You'll have to find out for yourself in this award-winning, mind-bending puzzle platformer that launches on Nintendo Switch today.

HARVESTELLA

Harvestella Nintendo SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This beautiful farming simulator with combat elements is set to release on November 4.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

After much speculation and waiting, Persona 5 Royal was announced for Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play this enormous RPG starting on October 21.

Other Persona games

Persona Games Nintendo SwitchSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

In a surprise announcement, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were also announced for the system. We don't yet know when they're releasing, but be sure to stay tuned for any announcements!

Other games announced:

These games were announced at the end of the presentation:

  • Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions — July 28
  • No Man's Sky — October 7
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem - Cloud Version — October 18

