What you need to know Nintendo Directs are digital presentations that showcase the company's plans for hardware and software in the coming months.

Yesterday, a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase was announced on its social media accounts.

The presentation is planned to be 25 minutes long and feature games from third-party developers.

After the unexpected Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct, some thought that Nintendo wasn't planning to release another one in typical June fashion. However, the company announced the new Direct early in the morning, surprising everyone by divulging that it was a Mini Direct at only 25 minutes long. Not only that, it would be a Partner Showcase, a specific type of Direct that shows off and centers third-party games from development studios partnered with Nintendo. If you missed the Nintendo Direct, don't worry! You can watch the YouTube video recording below:

Here's everything announced in the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase: Monster Hunter Rise

Another trailer featuring combat from the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise DLC, Sunbreak, was shown. It featured characters from the coastal city of Elgado, alongside returning monsters. Two monsters coming to the first free Title Update are the Seething Bazelgeuse and Lucent Nargacuga. Nier: Automata

The award-winning game, Nier: Automata, is coming to Nintendo Switch, with exclusive costumes available for players of the Nintendo Switch version. It releases on October 6, 2022. Preorders begin today. Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

This horror game heads to Nintendo Switch first in 2023. Super Bomberman R 2

The sequel to the classic Bomberman game releases on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection

Containing ten original games and new features like a gallary and a music mode, Mega Man fans can experience this collection in 2023. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

Eat dots with Pac Man and friends as this title launches on August 26 on Nintendo Switch. Blanc

This monochrome indie title features a fawn and a wolf cub who must work together to survive in the wilderness. This game launches as a console exclusive in February of 2023. Return to Monkey Island

Arrr, mateys! This swashbuckling return to the pirate-filled island we love heads to Nintendo Switch this year. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Featuring new characters like Rabbid Rosalina, players can engage in this turn-based strategy game in October 2022. Preorders begin today, and a special Showcase for this game premieres tomorrow. Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

This action platformer RPG by Cygames Inc. releases on Nintendo Switch today! Railgrade

Epic Games' strategy games features trains, trains, and... more trains. Blow the whistle and conduct this game on Nintendo Switch this fall. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Have you ever wanted to make your own game? You can join the protagonist Kenta as he draws, erases, and makes big calculations to make his very own RPG. You can preorder this game before its release on August 18, 2022. Sonic Frontiers

First shown earlier this month, this game sees you play as Sonic as he runs really fast across vast open worlds. This title speeds onto Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Interact with Mickey Mouse and all your favorite Disney characters in the Early Access version of this game, available on September 6, 2022. Live a Live

Travel between the past, present, and future with Live a Live. A free demo releases on Nintendo Switch later today! DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Bandai Namco married the popular franchises of Doraemon and Story of Seasons, where you build your own thriving farm from scratch. You can experience the peaceful life later this year on Nintendo Switch. Minecraft Legends

Journey across an iconic blocky landscape in Minecraft Legends, coming to Nintendo Switch next year. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES

Journey with your sibling to a new home, slay monsters and collect treasures in Dragon Quest Treasures, launching on December 9, 2022. Portal: Companion Collection

Is the cake really a lie? You'll have to find out for yourself in this award-winning, mind-bending puzzle platformer that launches on Nintendo Switch today. HARVESTELLA

This beautiful farming simulator with combat elements is set to release on November 4. Persona 5 Royal

After much speculation and waiting, Persona 5 Royal was announced for Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play this enormous RPG starting on October 21. Other Persona games

In a surprise announcement, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were also announced for the system. We don't yet know when they're releasing, but be sure to stay tuned for any announcements! Other games announced: These games were announced at the end of the presentation: Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions — July 28

No Man's Sky — October 7

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Cloud Version — October 18