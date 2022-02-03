What you need to know
- Nintendo shared its Q3 financial results, giving an update on Nintendo Switch units shipped and game sales.
- Per Nintendo, over 103 million Nintendo Switch units have been shipped.
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has sold almost 14 million copies so far.
- Metroid Dread is at 2.74 million copies sold.
The Nintendo Switch crossed 103 million units shipped, per Nintendo's Q3 financial results ending on Dec. 31, 2022. This means that the Nintendo Switch has officially outsold the Wii, beating out the latter's 101 million lifetime sales.
Nintendo also shared updates on sales of several first-party games, which are all newly reported or up from Nintendo's prior quarter. Nintendo Switch shipments are up 11 million units from 92 million in the prior quarter.
For games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is at 13.9 million copies sold, meaning it's already the #9 best-selling first-party game on the Nintendo Switch ever. Meanwhile, Metroid Dread is officially the fastest-selling Metroid game ever, at 2.74 million copies sold.
Looking ahead, Nintendo has major upcoming games slated for 2022 including Bayonetta 3 and potentially a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, though the latter isn't set in stone and game delays are commonplace right now as the world continues to deal with challenges induced by the pandemic.
