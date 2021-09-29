The Nintendo Switch OLED model isn't the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, but that doesn't mean the fervor for a more advanced Nintendo Switch model is dying down. According to a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo is asking external developers to design 4K games for the Nintendo Switch.

Bloomberg reportedly spoke with sources at 11 different game development companies, including Zynga, all of which are in possession of a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch. Bloomberg also notes that when Nintendo was asked questions, it referred to Bloomberg's reporting as "inaccurate" without specifying what parts exactly were incorrect.

No matter what happens, it's incredibly unlikely Nintendo announces anything until sometime in 2022. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is currently set to be available on Oct. 8, 2021. It's accompanied by the launch of Metroid Dread, a return to the 2D presentation for the Metroid franchise.

Nintendo also maintains a large lineup of games for 2022, with several upcoming titles including the long-awaited Bayonetta 3.