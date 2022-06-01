What you need to know
- Nintendo announced their Nintendo Road Trip, an event where select venues will become hubs for fans to play Nintendo Switch games.
- The road trip will take place across nine cities in the United States of America for several days at a time.
- The Nintendo Road Trip event runs from June 10 to September 5, 2021.
Summer is a great time for getting together with friends and engaging in local multiplayer, together. This summer, Nintendo plans to take the games to the gamers. From June to September, the Nintendo Road Trip will take place, where different venues around the United States will become a hub for Nintendo Switch fans to try out some of the new games. Fans will be able to try out Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch Sports, and the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League, which releases on June 10.
Here are the dates and venues for the Nintendo Road Trip:
|City
|Date
|Venue
|Minneapolis, MN
|June 6 - June 13
|Mall of America
|Denver, CO
|June 23 - June 25
|Park Meadows Mall
|Milwaukee, WI
|June 30 - July 2
|Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)
|Chicago, IL
|July 8 - July 12
|Navy Pier
|San Diego, CA
|July 21 - July 24
|San Diego Comic Con ("Interactive Zone" across from Petco Park)
|Bethlehem, PA
|August 5 - August 8
|Musikfest
|Raleigh-Durham, NC
|August 12 - August 16
|Streets at Southpoint
|Los Angeles, CA
|August 25 - August 28
|Universal CityWalk Hollywood
|Seattle, WA
|September 2 - September 5
|Alderwood Mall
While pre-registration is not required, it is recommended, as standby availability may be limited for the events. Registration can be done on the official website by selecting the venue in the city you wish to attend. There will be tons of Nintendo decor to draw the eye, as well as the opportunity to receive the coveted Nintendo swag while supplies last.
Super shiny
Nintendo Switch OLED model
A new and improved Nintendo Switch
The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is the OLED model, which incorporates new and improved features to the system including a larger OLED display, a more stable kickstand for tabletop play, a LAN port, and an upgraded 64GB of internal storage. It's the classic Nintendo Switch, but better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen 9's starters, main Legendaries, and more
The next-gen Pokémon games have been announced and they're going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
Users furious as Twitter announces it's killing TweetDeck app for Mac
Twitter has announced that TweetDeck for Mac will be discontinued on July 1, meaning you'll only be able to use it on the web.
These Switch games are NOT kid friendly (and maybe not grown-up friendly)
Looking for Nintendo Switch games that aren't exactly rated "E for Everyone"? This is where you need to look!