As if Nintendo doesn't already have enough of our money, it decided to go and announce a new Nintendo Switch inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Truthfully it looks much better than the Nintendo Switch Lite that released with Pokémon Sword and Shield, in my opinion. But you can judge for yourself.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

The Joy-Cons are pastel green and blue with white on the back accompanied by a white wrist band. The dock itself sees Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy gracing the front. And if you're wondering how you'll keep it nice and safe while you show it off to all of your friends, Nintendo has you covered with an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector that will go on sale the very same day as the console.

The console hits store shelves on March 13, just a week before Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases. Unfortunately the game is sold separately and not included with your purchase of the new console.