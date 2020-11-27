The Switch Lite is like the original Switch, except it's made for dedicated handheld mode only, so you can't play it in Docked mode on your TV. But it's cheaper and much more portable because of the smaller size, making it even easier to access the Switch's great game library! Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode, so you don't have to miss out on any of the fun.
- ★ Featured favorite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
- Send them back to hell: Diablo III Eternal Collection - Nintendo Switch
- Stop and smell the roses: Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch
- Time to relax: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch
- Gotta catch 'em all!: Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield - Nintendo Switch
- Splatter packed party: Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch
- Post apocalyptic time waster: Fallout Shelter - Nintendo Switch
- Everyone's here!: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo Switch
- Remake the re-release: Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch
- Go bananas: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze - Nintendo Switch
Mario Kart is a classic Nintendo Party game, and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can easily take it on the go. An entire Grand Prix seldom takes more than 30 minutes to complete, so it's a great game to play while you are traveling on a train or bus.
Diablo III Eternal Collection packs in the original game and all of the content from the expansion. Choose from seven different hero classes, embark on a quest to slay every demon in your way, collect loot, and upgrade your skills. You can play through the story or grind through seasons and compete with other players for the best run times while getting exclusive items. Up to four people can play together.
I find Stardew Valley to be one of the most relaxing games to get lost in. A game with farming, fishing, mining, or fighting, there is a little something for anybody. Plus, the game saves at the end of each in-game day; you can play a day while on the way to work or a day at lunch.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you away to a remote island, where you will build and customize your new home. Make friends with the animal villagers, build your town with the facilities you want, and gather and craft items. Animal Crossing is the ultimate relaxing game where it can be whatever you want it to be.
Pokémon Sword and Shield is the latest Pokémon adventure on the Nintendo Switch. Travel across Galar as you train and become the new Pokémon Champion, encounter the legendaries Zacian or Zamazenta (depending on your version), discover new regional variants, completely new Pokémon, and much more. There is also DLC that launched in 2020.
The gameplay in Splatoon 2 is comparable between docked and handheld modes, but when you are trying to hone in on those perfectly aimed shots having the screen in your hands can actually be better. Splatter some paint where you will; Splatoon 2 is a great handheld option for the Switch Lite.
Build and manage your perfect vault as Overseer! Fallout Shelter was initially designed as a mobile game, making it ideal for on-the-go playstyle. It's not a game you have to focus on too hard. You play a little wherever you can and still feel like you've made progress on your vault.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must for every Switch owner. This iteration of the popular crossover fighting game has over 70 characters from past Smash games as well as new faces, every stage there is, a brand new single-player story mode, and much more. You can go online and play against others or locally with up to eight people.
Link's Awakening is not a new title for Nintendo fans. This game has had two releases before this one, and all three are rave successes. Whether you are a long-time Legend of Zelda fan or new to the franchise with Breath of the Wild, or even still, if this would be your first Zelda game, it is a great place to start.
Donkey Kong is another classic Nintendo name, and Tropical Freeze has remained largely unchanged since its initial release on the Wii U. It's an excellent 2D platformer; it doesn't shy from difficulty for platformer fans, but it also isn't impossibly daunting for those new to the Donkey Kong titles.
Gaming on the go
The Switch Lite is designed for the sole purpose of being handheld only, so this is the one you're going to take with you everywhere. While there are thousands of games in the Switch library, these are some of our favorites that will work wonderfully in handheld mode.
If you want some recommendations, Mario Kart is always an enjoyable racing game for the entire family, even if you aren't usually good at racing games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also a great fighting game for everyone to enjoy, and with over 70 characters, you're sure to find a new favorite. And then there's always Diablo III, because who doesn't enjoy tearing through hordes of demons to get awesome gear and become stronger?
