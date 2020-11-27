The Switch Lite is like the original Switch, except it's made for dedicated handheld mode only, so you can't play it in Docked mode on your TV. But it's cheaper and much more portable because of the smaller size, making it even easier to access the Switch's great game library! Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode, so you don't have to miss out on any of the fun.

★ Featured favorite : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch Mario Kart is a classic Nintendo Party game, and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can easily take it on the go. An entire Grand Prix seldom takes more than 30 minutes to complete, so it's a great game to play while you are traveling on a train or bus. $51 at Amazon

$51 at Best Buy

$49 at Walmart

Gaming on the go

The Switch Lite is designed for the sole purpose of being handheld only, so this is the one you're going to take with you everywhere. While there are thousands of games in the Switch library, these are some of our favorites that will work wonderfully in handheld mode.

If you want some recommendations, Mario Kart is always an enjoyable racing game for the entire family, even if you aren't usually good at racing games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also a great fighting game for everyone to enjoy, and with over 70 characters, you're sure to find a new favorite. And then there's always Diablo III, because who doesn't enjoy tearing through hordes of demons to get awesome gear and become stronger?