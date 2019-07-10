With the imminent release of the Switch Lite, you might already be starting your search for which games are best on the new handheld console. The Switch Lite can play any of the Switch's library of games which support handheld play. Here are a few of the games already out that have great handheld controls for the Switch.
- ★ Featured favorite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stop and Smell the Roses: Stardew Valley
- Catch 'Em While you Wait: Pokemon: Let's Go!
- Splatter Packed Party: Splatoon 2
- Post Apocalyptic Time Waster: Fallout Shelter
Mario Kart is a classic Nintendo Party game, and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe you can easily take it on-the-go. An entire Grand Prix seldom takes more than 30 minutes to complete, so it's a great game to play while you are traveling on a train or bus.
Stop and Smell the Roses: Stardew Valley
I find Stardew Valley to be one of the most relaxing games to get lost in. A game with farming, fishing, mining, or fighting, there is a little something for anybody. Plus, the game saves at the end of each in-game day, you can play a day while on the way to work, and a day at lunch.
Catch 'Em While you Wait: Pokemon: Let's Go!
Pokemon: Let's Go! works great in handheld mode. Unlike older Pokemon games, this one sports a more Pokemon Go style of lobbing the ball with an analog stick which in itself can be fun. Pick your favorite, Pikachu or Eevee, and collect the rest!
Splatter Packed Party: Splatoon 2
Gameplay in Splatoon 2 is comparable between docked and handheld modes, but when you are trying to hone in on those perfectly aimed shots having the screen in your hands can actually be better. Splatter some paint where you will, Splatoon 2 is a great handheld option for the Switch Lite.
Post Apocalyptic Time Waster: Fallout Shelter
Build and manage your perfect vault as Overseer! Fallout Shelter was initially designed as a mobile game, making it ideal for on-the-go play. It's is not a game you have to focus on too hard, play a little wherever you can, and still feel like you've made progress.
Gaming on the go
When shopping for games that are ports instead of original to the Switch always check reviews for how the controls feel, some games just run clucky if they are going from PC to handheld. But whether you like Mario Kart style racing games or prefer something a little slower paced like Stardew Valley for its farming simulation, Nintendo has something for you.
With over 2,000 games in its library that already support handheld play, the list of games for Switch Lite won't be lacking at launch. And you know there will be much more to come.
