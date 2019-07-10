With the imminent release of the Switch Lite, you might already be starting your search for which games are best on the new handheld console. The Switch Lite can play any of the Switch's library of games which support handheld play. Here are a few of the games already out that have great handheld controls for the Switch.

★ Featured favorite : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart is a classic Nintendo Party game, and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe you can easily take it on-the-go. An entire Grand Prix seldom takes more than 30 minutes to complete, so it's a great game to play while you are traveling on a train or bus. $50 at Amazon

Gaming on the go

When shopping for games that are ports instead of original to the Switch always check reviews for how the controls feel, some games just run clucky if they are going from PC to handheld. But whether you like Mario Kart style racing games or prefer something a little slower paced like Stardew Valley for its farming simulation, Nintendo has something for you.

With over 2,000 games in its library that already support handheld play, the list of games for Switch Lite won't be lacking at launch. And you know there will be much more to come.

