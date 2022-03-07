Though fans criticised its lack of features when it first released, the Nintendo Switch Online app has continued to improve with updates over time. After four years of being available, the app finally received its 2.0 update.

User OatmealDome on Twitter highlights some of the new features of the Nintendo Switch Online app in a tweet, showing the drastic changes Nintendo made to the app's presentation.

[Nintendo Switch Online app]



Version 2.0.0 was released.



You are now able to check your online friends, change your own online status, and view your friend code. pic.twitter.com/nxKkzOejOC — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 7, 2022

Among the changes to the Nintendo Switch Online app include the ability to view your entire Friends List. Users can see who is online and what they're playing, with a special indicator for people listed as "Best Friends" in their Friends List. Users can view and copy their own Nintendo Switch Friend Code to paste elsewhere, as well as personalize their settings for receiving push notifications and voice chat alerts.

While the app is far from perfect and voice chat is still a pain to implement using official channels, it's always a good sign to see a company continue on working to improve their product. The update is free and available right now for all Nintendo Switch Online users.