What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that grants access to online play and other perks.
- The service is accompanied by an application on iOS and Android with unique features and official voice chat.
- After summer 2022, the app will cease to support older iOS versions.
The Nintendo Switch Online app is home to applets for various games, offering unique features such as exclusive items and the only official way to engage in voice chat for online multiplayer games. The application is supported across both iOS and Android devices, meaning that players will need access to a smart device in order to engage with all the content available in select Nintendo Switch games.
However, Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that the app's next update will render older iOS devices incompatible with the application:
The tweet is in Japanese, but Google Translate provides the following translation:
Around the summer of 2022, we plan to update the iOS version of the "Nintendo Switch Online" app. This update will change the operating environment to "iOS version 14.0 or later". Please note that the app will not be available on devices with "iOS version 13 or earlier".
The time frame for this update is quite vague, but it may have something to do with whatever video game announcements the company plans to make this summer. We'll be sure to keep you updated with everything added to the app.
