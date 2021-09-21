Nintendo's subscription service Nintendo Switch Online not only offers online multiplayer features and cloud storage for your save data, it also offers free game trials for its subscribers. Users can download the current game on offer in its entirety for free, and play it for as much as they want for one week. After the trial is over, the game goes on sale in the Nintendo Switch for anyone who still wants to play.

This week, Nintendo announced in a tweet that Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, developed by Marvelous, who previously worked on the Harvest Moon series, is the next game to come to Game Trials.

#STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 9/22, 10 AM PT - 9/28, 11:59 PM PT!



This title is now available to purchase for 10% off—sale ends 10/4, 9:59 AM PT!



Pre download: https://t.co/qKbvqUvNnZ pic.twitter.com/iPBZmlIDq8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2021

Reminiscent of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town on the Game Boy Advance, players must rebuild a farm they've inherited. You can grow and harvest crops, tame wild animals, and use materials you've picked up along the way to craft materials like wooden planks. There's an entire town to discover in Olive Town, and players can get to know the inhabitants, befriend them, and even romance them!

The trial runs from September 22 to September 29, and the game will be on sale until October 4, 2021.

