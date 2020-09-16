What you need to know
- Nintendo now has 26 million Switch Online subscribers.
- It says the numbers continue to grow alongside hardware sales.
- The service got a major boost following the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Nintendo says that its Nintendo Switch Online Membership service now has more than 26 million members thanks to a huge boost from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa shared the company's latest performance at its annual Corporate Management Policy Briefing, September 16. Amongst the stats, Nintendo says that its mobile games have surpassed a combined total of 650 million unique downloads in 164 countries and regions. Nintendo says that there are now more than 200 million Nintendo accounts worldwide as of September 2020. In particular, it saw a huge spike in accounts following the release of Mario Kart Tour.
Nintendo Switch Online now reportedly boasts over 26 million subscribers. This is in part thanks to a huge boost in subscribers following the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Fiscally, Nintendo looks to be in good shape and says that COVID-19 has lead to a "rapid increase in digital sales", with downloadable titles up 50%. Nintendo did also tease its next console, a new integrated hardware-software project it simply mentioned as "Next Gaming system". The given time frame? "20XX". Rest assured, Nintendo will release another console this century.
Nintendo also announced its next Nintendo Direct event, a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that will take place on September 17 at 7 am PT.
There won't be any titles from Nintendo on display, but we may get to see some exciting new third-party trailers, gameplay videos or even some announcements. Stay tuned!
