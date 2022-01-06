The Nintendo Switch sold over 5 million units in Japan in 2021, more than every other console put together, according to a new report from GamesIndustry.biz. This means that the Nintendo Switch sold five times the amount of every other console added together in Japan for the year.

This tally combines the sales of every Nintendo Switch model, meaning it's the total of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED combined. The biggest games for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2021 were Monster Hunter Rise and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which were the first and second best-selling games for the system.

Per Nintendo's Q2 financial results, the Nintendo Switch sold over 92 million units worldwide as of Sep. 2021. The Nintendo Switch was also the best-selling console of November 2021 in the USA, according to the November 2021 NPD report.

Looking ahead into 2022, Nintendo has multiple Nintendo Switch games currently slated for the year, including the long-anticipated Bayonetta 3.