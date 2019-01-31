Nomad's basic Rugged Case has no bells and whistles but it does have quality construction and six foot drop protection. It's constructed from polycarbonate, TPE, and American Horween leather yet maintains a slim profile.

Nomad's Rugged iPhone Case is a basic case that is thoughtfully designed. Its polycarbonate body is melded with a TPE rubber bumper, lined with smooth microfiber, and wrapped in American Horween leather. The TPE bumper is flexible enough to make putting on and taking off the case easy, plus it provides a bit of grippiness so the phone doesn't slip out of your hand.

But if it does slip out of your hand, the case is designed to withstand damage from drops of up to six feet. The bumper is raised just enough above the screen to protect it if the phone is placed face down. Embedded rubber button covers protect the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons. Cutouts for the camera, Lightning port, mute switch, and speakers ensure full functionality with the case on. Wireless charging works too. It's a pretty slim case.

Nomad sources their leather from the Horween Leather Co. in Chicago, an American leather tannery founded in 1905. The natural vegetable-tanned leather will develop a patina over time. In addition to the Rustic Brown shade shown in the Amazon links, it is also available in Black. Nomad puts all their branding on the inside of the case, so there is no logo on the outside.

Looks and function

Nomad Rugged iPhone Case: What I like

Many cases are more for protection than fashion, or more of a fashion statement than a protective cover. I like that Nomad's Rugged case has it all: ruggedly handsome good looks, quality materials, careful design, and phone protection. You don't have to make a compromise. You can use this case on your next outdoor adventure, or wear it with a suit at the office. It works everywhere.