Nomad, maker of some of the Best iPad Cases around, have unveiled some brand new rugged Horween leather cases for iPad Air.

The new cases for Apple's fourth-generation iPad Air feature a new cut out to support the iPad's Touch ID fingerprint scanner, built into the device's top button. The new cases are available in rustic brown or black, and are crafted from Horween leather. From Nomad:

We use American made Horween leather for all of our Black & Rustic Brown cases & folios for iPad Air. Crafted with care, and designed to develop a beautiful patina over time, these cases get better with age.

There's a new folio case with a protective TPE bumper and a magnetic folio closure that supports Smart wake & sleep, and Apple Pencil support. Available in both colors, this will cost $149.95.

There's also a new Rugged case without the folio costs just 499.95.

There's also a new Performance PU Case and Folio, from Nomad:

Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body and bonded to a raised TPE bumper that helps keep your iPad protected from daily bumps. Rugged Case is wrapped in a premium Deep Gray soft-touch PU that resists scuffs and scratches. Deep Gray PU - Soft-touch Performance Polymer

All of Nomad's new cases are iPad Air now available from its online store.