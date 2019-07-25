Rumors have been swirling about a new mythical 16-inch MacBook Pro with a revamped design and keyboard and some gasoline was added to the fire with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo coming out and reaffirming the new notebook is on its way. In a note acquired by MacRumors , Kuo this new notebook will arrive sooner than expected.

We have revised our prediction that the keyboard of the 16-inchMacBook Pro that will launch in 4Q19 will feature the scissor mechanism instead of the butterfly mechanism. The refresh versions of other MacBook models in 2020 will change to adopt the scissor mechanism keyboard, too. We estimate that shipments of MacBook models that choose scissor mechanism keyboards will reach 400k, 10mn, and 16mnunits, respectively.

This new note by Kuo reaffirms are report from earlier this week that also confirmed the new 16-inch MacBoook Pro is coming this fall with a hefty $3,000 price.

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro would come with slimmer bezels leading to bigger display in the similar footprint as the current 15-inch model and a resolution of 3027 by 1980.

Additionally, this new notebook will come with the much-talked about new scissor switch keyboard as Apple abandons the butterfly keyboard that has given it so many issues. Every Apple notebook is now a part of the its expanded keyboard repair program to combat constant issues users have been experience since the keyboard launched in 2016.

Kuo went on to confirm that the new scissor keyboard will also be incorporated to the rest of the MacBook lineup by the end of 2020, including the Air and the entry-level Pro.

Nothing is set in stone so far. Given Apple already updated its complete line-up of MacBooks this year, it stands to reason it would hold off on any major announcements until 2020, though reports say otherwise.