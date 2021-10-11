Save $149 on M1 MacBook Air: Now $850 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Get this party started!

October's Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials offers Jackbox Party Pack 6

A great party game experience for anyone, regardless of gaming experience level.
Nadine Dornieden

Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials Jackbox Party PackSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers online play capabilities and access to retro games.
  • Nintendo occasionally allows Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to try new games for free through Game Trials.
  • North American subscribers can try Jackbox Party Pack 6 for free for one week.

Nintendo Switch Online provides its members with plenty of value, from online play to retro games, with Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games coming soon to the service. An additional service is Game Trials, where Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download the full version of a game and play it for an unlimited amount of time — free of cost — for one week. This time around, subscribers in North America can try out Jackbox Party Pack 6, according to a tweet by Nintendo.

Jackbox is a party game series, with several mini-games in each party pack. Players can join and participate simply by using their smartphone's browser — making the game accessible for many. From murder mysteries to comedy competitions, these games are sure to bring laughter to any family gaming night.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in North America can pre-load the game on Nintendo's official website, so that they don't have to wait any longer. The Game Trial is available from October 13 to October 19, 2021. The game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for 30% off from October 13 to October 27, 2021.

Versatile Gaming

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.