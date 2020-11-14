I bet the record-breaking wildfire season and the worldwide pandemic we've experienced this year has you thinking about all of the ways you can keep your family safe and healthy. Investing in an air purifier is a great way to do exactly that. I live in Los Angeles and unfortunately, the city of angels has been hit hard by both COVID-19 and wildfires. I've placed an air purifier in almost every room of our home and couldn't be happier with that decision. Not only have they helped immensely with the heavy wildfire smoke we've experienced, they have helped us breathe easy and kept our air clean and germ free. I recently tried the Okaysou AirMax 8L Air Purifier and think it's an excellent air purifier at a great value. It can cover spaces up to 800-square feet so it's perfect for large rooms. It uses a true HEPA filter amongst a five-stage filtration system to get rid of all unwanted airborne particles and keep the air you breathe at home fresh and clean. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier Bottom line: The Okaysou AirMax8L is an affordable air purifier that uses a five-stage filtration system and features three fan speeds, a child-lock, timer, and sleep mode. It's filter is located on the back so it should be positioned away from the wall and it does not have an air quality indicator or an auto mode. The Good Five-stage filtration system

Great for large rooms up to 800-square feet

Child-lock, sleep mode, timer

Three fan speeds The Bad Filter is on the back

No auto mode

No air quality indicator $120 at Amazon

Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier: What I like

I love that the Okaysou AirMax8L uses a five-stage filtration system. I love that the Okaysou AirMax8L uses a five-stage filtration system. When you unbox this item, you must remove the panel on the back and unwrap two filters from their plastic wrap. Yup, I said two filters. One of the filters is called an ULTRA-filter and consists of a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an antimicrobial filter. The pre-filter captures large particles such as pet dander, household dust and pollen. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.25 microns, and the antimicrobial filter inhibits various bacteria with a sterilization rate that can reach up to 99.9%. The second filter is called a DUO-filter and consists of an activated carbon filter and a cold catalyst filter. The activated carbon filter absorbs volatile organic compounds and removes toxic substances such as formaldehyde and other unwanted odors. The cold catalyst filter captures and decomposes things like ammonia, VOCs, hydrogen etc. This is a pretty hefty purifying system and it seems to be working well in our home. Okaysou says these filters can last up to eight months depending on use. There's a convenient filter replacement indicator that will light up when it's time to change the filter.

The Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier was designed with larger rooms in mind. It can circulate air up to one and a half times per hour in a room that is 800-square feet, three times per hour in 500-square feet, and 5 times per hour in a room that's 320-square feet. I have three different brands of air purifiers in our home and this one covers the most space. We have a large open kitchen, dining, living room floor plan and this air purifier does a great job in that wide-open space. The Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier has a child-lock which is an enormous plus if you're a parent. My 16-month old daughter absolutely loves to press the buttons, it's one of her favorite past times. Being able to lock her out and protect my settings from her tiny hands is a must have feature for me. The Okaysou AirMax8L has a sleep mode that will drop the fan speed down to level one so you can get some peaceful rest. This purifier has three fan speeds total. I prefer a little white noise while I sleep and can comfortably sleep next to this air purifier on fan speeds one and two. Level three is definitely very audible. It also has a one, two, four, and eight-hour timer. Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier: What I don't like

After reviewing the TaoTronics TT-AP003, I'm a front facing filter girl for life. I don't like that the filter on the Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier is located on the back. They suggest that you pull it 18-inches away from the wall and that it has at least 18-inches of clearance on both sides, so this definitely has to sit towards the middle of the room. You, your kids, and your pets are much more likely to trip over the cord if it's in the middle of the room. I wish all air purifiers without 360-degree filtration had front facing filters so you could easily slide them up against the wall. The Okaysou AirMax8L Air purifier is also lacking an air quality indicator and an auto mode. These features aren't necessities, but they are nice to have, and are commonly seen on air purifiers this size. The competition

I've tested and reviewed a lot of air purifers and the TaoTronics TT-AP003 Air Purifier is my favorite because of it's front facing filter. It just makes much more sense to me to have the filter located on the front so you can slide the purifier up against the wall. I don't think anyone really wants a massive air purifier floating in the center of their living room. However, the TaoTronics TT-AP003 only covers spaces up to 370-square feet, which is much, much less than the Okaysou's AirMax8L, which covers up to 800-square feet. The Okaysou is a similar size, but it's less expensive, making it an excellent value. The HathaSpace Smart Air Purifier is close in size to the Okaysou AirMax8L, but hosts a lot more features. It features an auto mode and a smart air quality sensor that detects pollutants in your air, making adjustments to the fan speed in real-time. A digital display on the unit shows your air quality level so you always know what you're breathing. If you're looking for a feature heavy purifier, this is a great choice, but if you're on a budget, the Okaysou AirMax8L is the way to go. Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You're on a budget, but don't want to sacrifice quality The Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier is an excellent product and is designed for larger rooms up to 800-square feet. What it lacks in features, it makes up for in price. It's a great value and does a wonderful job at cleaning the air, which is exactly what it's supposed to do. You want a five-stage filtration system Most air purifiers on the market feature either a three-stage filtration system or a five-stage filtration system. This is the least expensive air purifier that I've seen that features a five-stage filtration system to keep your air super clean and germ free. You need a child-lock This is a must have feature if you live with tiny humans. You should not buy this if ... You're looking for a feature heavy air purifier The Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier is not feature heavy. It lacks an air quality indicator and an auto mode, but does have a child-lock, sleep mode, and timer. You want a front facing filter The filter on this air purifier is located on the back of the machine and therefore, it will need to be positioned at least 18-inches away from the wall and needs at least 18-inches of clearance on each side. 3.5 out of 5 The Okaysou AirMax8L is an excellent, no-frills air purifier, and it comes at a great value. I love that it uses a five-stage filtration system and that it has a child-lock and timer. I'd recommend this air purifier to anyone looking for an affordable option designed for larger rooms up to 800-square feet.