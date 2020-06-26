I'm a total novice when it comes to the world of air purifiers. However, given our current mid-pandemic situation and the fact that I have pets and a baby, I thought now would be a great time to try one. I'm happy to report that I'm so glad I tried the Okaysou AirMic4S Air Purifier. It can do wonders for such a compact little machine, has proven itself effective, and has been the perfect addition to our home.

Bottom Line: This compact air purifier features a medical grade H13 true HEPA filter. It can capture up to 99.97% of air pollutants and passes up 0.05% of 0.3 micron particles per liter of air. It's perfect for smaller spaces ranging from 150-300 square feet. It's quiet and can operate at three different fan speeds. It even has a whisper-quiet sleep mode. It comes with a little light that has two brightness settings or the option to be shutoff completely, and a 2, 4, 8-hour timer. It's great for relieving asthma and allergy symptoms, runny nose, congestion, and controlling unwanted odors and cigarette smoke. Take note that this is specifically designed for small spaces ranging from 150-300 square feet.

Three fan speeds + sleep mode

Light with two brightness settings or off

The Okaysou AirMic4S Features

This little air purifier features a medical grade H13 true HEPA filter. It's designed for small to medium rooms, bedrooms, offices, nurseries, and kitchens. The medical grade filtration system captures and reduces up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as .3 microns, including: dust, pollen, pet dander, pet hair, smoke, household odors, and harmful gasses like formaldehyde, ammonia, and VOCs. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The air filter itself uses a 3-in-1 filtration system that includes a washable pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and active carbon filter. The pre-filter captures larger particles such as dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur, and is helpful at maximizing the HEPA filter's life. The high-grade cotton activated carbon filter physically absorbs unwanted odors and fumes such as smoke, cooking smells, pet odors, as well as filtering volatile organic compounds. This machine can operate at three different fan speeds and filters the air up to three times per hour in rooms up to 300 square feet. It features a super quiet motor and even has a sleep mode button that will drop the fan speed to its lowest setting. It has a light that can be adjusted to two different brightness settings or be turned off completely as well as a timer function that can be set to 2, 4, or 8-hour increments. It'll let you know when your filter needs to be replaced via the filter reset indicator. Design What I love

I love that this air purifier is so small and compact. It's perfect for our baby's nursery, individual bedrooms, office, kitchen etc. I'll often move it around the house to the space where I need it most. We keep our kitty's litter box in the laundry room so it's great for eliminating odor in there when necessary. We have a dog, a cat, and a baby, and this air purifier has done an exceptional job at reducing household odors, helping with seasonal allergies, and eliminating our pet odors and dander. User friendly

After I unboxed my AirMic4S it was super easy and straightforward to use. Really the only step I had to take before plugging it in and using it, was flipping it over and removing the filter so I could remove its plastic covering. Then I reinserted the filter, closed the bottom, and it was ready to go! It comes with an easy to read user manual that gives a description of the contents, gives safety precautions and power cord considerations, and tells you how to get to know your air purifier; listing everything there is to know about the control panel on the top of your machine. Filter

The air filter that comes with the AirMic4S uses a 3-stage filtration system to purify the air you breathe. It has a washable and detachable pre-filter that captures larger particles like dust, fibers, pet fur, hair etc. Pro-tip: washing it and keeping it clean will help protect the HEPA filter and extend the filter's overall life. A medical grade H13 HEPA filter removes 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 micrometers in diameter. Think of the bad guys you definitely don't want in your home like smoke, tiny dust particles, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, and allergens such as pollen, dander, and mites. Lastly, a high-efficiency active carbon cotton filter is the component that helps with odor elimination. It's going to absorb those stubborn unwanted odors and fumes and filters out harmful compounds such as formaldehyde, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, benzene, and VOCs. A cool aspect of this air purifier is that when you are in need of a new replacement filter, you can choose a customized filter. Okaysou offers four different replacement filters that you'd pick based on your needs and living situation. They offer a Pet Allergy Filter for families with pets and allergies, a Germ Defense Filter designed specifically to eliminate viruses, mold, and bacteria, a Toxin Absorber Filter for homes with smokers or air pollution, or an Odor Remover Filter that's great at reducing odors from pets, cigarettes, and cooking. Features

This air purifier can operate at three different fan speeds all of which are super quiet. It also has a sleep mode feature that automatically drops the fan speed to its lowest setting. I can sleep through all three setting and actually like and appreciate the tiny amount of white noise this purifier produces. It has a light that can be set to two different brightness settings or can be shutoff completely. It can function as a great nightlight. It's blue and very soothing to look at. It also has a timer that can be set to 2, 4, or 8-hour increments. It also comes with a five-year warranty plus a lifetime of customer support. I had a question while writing this review and customer support was very quick to answer me. It's CARB certified and compliant with California's strictest safety standards, CE, RoHS certified, ETL listed, and 100% ozone free. Size What could be better

There's not a lot not to love about this air purifier, but if you're looking specifically for a purifier designed for large spaces, this isn't the right product for you. The AirMic4S is designed for rooms that range from 150-300 square feet. It will not be as effective in larger spaces. Bottom line I love my little AirMic4S. It's perfect for my family's needs and I love that it's so small, portable, and can be moved to any room in the house. The 3-in-1 filtration system makes me feel safe and secure and keeps myself and my family breathing clean, fresh air. I'd recommend this air purifier to anyone looking for a purifier for individual rooms or smaller spaces. 5 out of 5 The AirMic4S features a 3-in-1 air purifying system. It operates at three different fan speeds, has a light that can be set to two different brightness settings or be shutoff completely, and a 2, 4, or 8-hour timer.