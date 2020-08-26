Olympus has today rolled out new beta software so that users can use Olympus OM-D models as webcams on macOS.

As reported by Engadget:

Last month, Olympus unveiled an app that transformed its OM-D cameras into webcams on Windows, but a Mac version was nowhere to be found. Now, the company has rectified that with a beta webcam version for macOS.

From the Olympus website:

Whether you're connecting with loved ones or collaborating with colleagues from home, video streaming is now more important than ever. We're excited to introduce Olympus' OM-D Webcam Beta software! This free beta software allows you to use select OM-D cameras in conjunction with video conferencing applications.

The software supports five different cameras, the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and the E-M5 Mark II. The software is available for macOS 10.12 (Sierra) through macOS 10.15 (Catalina), and you'll need a USB cable to connect your camera.

You can download the new software for macOS here.