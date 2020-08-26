What you need to know
- You can now use your Olympus camera as a webcam on Mac.
- The new software for macOS works with five Olympus OM-D models.
- They are the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and the E-M5 Mark II.
Olympus has today rolled out new beta software so that users can use Olympus OM-D models as webcams on macOS.
Last month, Olympus unveiled an app that transformed its OM-D cameras into webcams on Windows, but a Mac version was nowhere to be found. Now, the company has rectified that with a beta webcam version for macOS.
Whether you're connecting with loved ones or collaborating with colleagues from home, video streaming is now more important than ever. We're excited to introduce Olympus' OM-D Webcam Beta software! This free beta software allows you to use select OM-D cameras in conjunction with video conferencing applications.
The software supports five different cameras, the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and the E-M5 Mark II. The software is available for macOS 10.12 (Sierra) through macOS 10.15 (Catalina), and you'll need a USB cable to connect your camera.
You can download the new software for macOS here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
