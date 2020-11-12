What you need to know
- The Omni Group has released updates for OmniFocus, OmniPlan, OmniOutliner, and OmniGraffle.
- The big four all now support macOS Big Sur.
- They've gained full support for Apple silicon along the way.
The Omni Group has today released updates to its big four productivity apps; OmniFocus, OmniPlan, OmniOutliner, and OmniGraffle. All of the newly updated apps have support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Apple silicon baked in.
The Omni Group is one of the oldest Mac software houses around and it's been through more than one Mac transition since it began developing apps in 1989.
The Omni Group creates productivity tools that are as powerful as you—designed for Mac, iPhone, and iPad—and we love the Mac! We've been developing for the Mac since 1989 (via its NeXT lineage), and over the years we've gone through many CPU transitions—from the Motorola 68030 to the PowerPC to 64-bit to Intel.
The transition to Apple silicon has reportedly been a painless one and the company's apps are ready to go, all available for download now from the App Store or The Omni Group's website.
Alongside the big four, the company's free apps are also updated – including the excellent OmniDiskSweeper. You can read all about the individual apps and what the process of getting them ready for Apple silicon in the announcement blog post right now. You'll find pricing and subscription information over there, too.
