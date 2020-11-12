The Omni Group has today released updates to its big four productivity apps; OmniFocus, OmniPlan, OmniOutliner, and OmniGraffle. All of the newly updated apps have support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Apple silicon baked in.

The Omni Group is one of the oldest Mac software houses around and it's been through more than one Mac transition since it began developing apps in 1989.

The Omni Group creates productivity tools that are as powerful as you—designed for Mac, iPhone, and iPad—and we love the Mac! We've been developing for the Mac since 1989 (via its NeXT lineage), and over the years we've gone through many CPU transitions—from the Motorola 68030 to the PowerPC to 64-bit to Intel.

The transition to Apple silicon has reportedly been a painless one and the company's apps are ready to go, all available for download now from the App Store or The Omni Group's website.