You probably remember that we shared details of someone earning real money by selling icons just days after iOS 14 arrived. Well, turns out they kept earning money. A truckload of it.

In a blog post today, the person behind those icons shared that they were able to rake in more than $100,000 in just six days after blogs – you're welcome! – picked the story up. It turns out people want their Home screens to look aesthetic AF and, importantly, are willing to pay for the icons needed to make it happen.

And the whole thing took two hours.

As soon as I noticed the hype, I put together some icons in my own style, downloaded some widgets, and tried it all out. I thought it looked cool, so I shared a screenshot of it on Twitter. Right away, people started asking about the icons in the screenshot. So I quickly packaged them, uploaded them to Gumroad, and embedded them on a Notion site using Super. All of this took about two hours.

It probably didn't hurt that Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee got his hands on the icons, too. One video later and things blew up.