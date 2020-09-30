What you need to know
- Someone has raked in more than $100,000 by selling custom iOS 14 icons.
- The pack of icons sold for $28.
- They passed the $100,000 mark in just six days.
You probably remember that we shared details of someone earning real money by selling icons just days after iOS 14 arrived. Well, turns out they kept earning money. A truckload of it.
In a blog post today, the person behind those icons shared that they were able to rake in more than $100,000 in just six days after blogs – you're welcome! – picked the story up. It turns out people want their Home screens to look aesthetic AF and, importantly, are willing to pay for the icons needed to make it happen.
And the whole thing took two hours.
As soon as I noticed the hype, I put together some icons in my own style, downloaded some widgets, and tried it all out. I thought it looked cool, so I shared a screenshot of it on Twitter. Right away, people started asking about the icons in the screenshot. So I quickly packaged them, uploaded them to Gumroad, and embedded them on a Notion site using Super. All of this took about two hours.
It probably didn't hurt that Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee got his hands on the icons, too. One video later and things blew up.
Then, MKBHD happened. He shared a video about all of this—using my icons for his setup, and linked them in the description. The next thing I knew, I was making $28 what felt like every 28 seconds. My phone turned into the ultimate dopamine dispenser (if it wasn't already). I had to disable notifications.
The day after, sales jumped from $6k to about $40k, and during the time of this writing, sales are at $116,147 from 4,188 customers.
Wow.
First of all, congratulations on a job well done. Spotting a market, taking action, and reaping the rewards is the kind of thing I love to see and it helps that these icons are fire, too. But it's also interesting beyond the simple economics, too.
Would you ever have thought, when people won't pay for apps, that they would spend $28 on some icons? I know I wouldn't!
Want to have a go at making your own Homescreen all fancy-like? No problem, we've got all the deets on what you need to do. Show us the results on Twitter, too!
