Reviews for the iPhone 11 have come flooding in, and people seem to love Apple's newest flagship. And not just because it's affordable; the device is fast, has battery for days, and comes equipped with a terrific camera. Bottom line: It's the iPhone most people should buy.

But not everything is rosy. Reviewers did have a few complaints about the iPhone 11, from the LCD screen not being as good as the OLED on the Pros, to the inclusion of a 5W charger. More than anything, reviewers seem to dislike the fact that the iPhone 11 sticks too closely to the iPhone XR design and only comes in one large size.

The Verge said for most people upgrading from older, smaller iPhones, the iPhone 11 might feel a little big: