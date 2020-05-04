Apple today refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro with a range that includes the new Intel 10th-generation processors. Those particular models also have four Thunderbolt 3 ports and, according to a recently refreshed tech specs page, support the Pro Display XDR.

The refreshed specification page for the Pro Display XDR now notes that the "13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (2020)" is supported. That means the new notebook will start at an eye-watering $1,799 if you plan on using the Pro Display XDR with it.

While Apple calls out the inclusion of four Thunderbolt 3 ports, it's likely that new processor and architecture that means those particular MacBook Pros can make use of the 6K resolution Pro Display XDR. The lower end, less costly models still use the two-generation-old 8th-generation Intel Core i5 chips instead.

If you're planning on pairing your new notebook with a $4,999 display you're probably not going to quibble over a few hundred dollars – and you likely want the power the 10th-generation chips offer anyway. But it's still a point worth laboring – not all 13-inch MacBook Pros released in 2020 will support Apple's own monitor.