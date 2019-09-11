What you need to know
- OtterBox has introduced a wide portfolio of cases for the iPhone 11 line.
- Prices range from $40 to $70.
- The cases are available from OtterBox's website right now.
Following yesterday's iPhone 11 announcement, OtterBox has introduced a plethora of new cases.
There are a lot of options, depending on what you're looking for, from Otterbox's Symmetry Series to the company's Strada Series. The full range will keep Apple's latest iPhones protected from harm.
"Apple's newest phones deliver on innovation with cutting-edge camera features, stunning displays and even longer lasting batteries," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox delivers trusted protection while allowing these features to be used and showcased to their fullest potential. With a large range of protective and stylish case options, Otterbox offers a unique style for any lifestyle."
Here's what's available for the iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max:
- Symmetry Series protects against daily drops and bumps with a slim profile and trusted protection. Symmetry Series is rocking trendy new case graphics and day-to-night solids to match any mood or outfit. Show off your device with a clear case for sleek Apple iPhone protection.
- The ultimate in protective cases, Defender Series is made for everything from rough-and-tumble adventures to everyday life. Defender Series is available in new colors and graphics and with the germ-fighting features of Defender Series Pro.
- Otter + Pop pairs OtterBox protection with a built-in PopGrip for maximum fun. Available in Symmetry Series and Defender Series, Otter + Pop comes in a variety of new colors with endless swappable PopTop options.
- Strada Series offers luxurious, leather-clad protection in a wallet style case. The folio design covers the screen to protect against scratches and can hold a credit card and ID. For an even more compact experience, Strada Series Via offers soft touch material with a folio card slot perfect for only the most essential card or a bit of cash.
- Commuter Series is made for life on the go. With a hard outer shell and inner silicone slipcover, Commuter Series offers protection against drops and bumps when at home, work, on the train or anywhere in between.
- Amplify screen protection keeps the brilliant display on Apple's latest phones free from scratches and dings. Engineered by Corning, Amplify is five times more scratch resistant than the leading glass alternative to keep the screen crystal clear drop after drop.
Prices for OtterBox's new line of iPhone 11 cases ranges from $40 to $70. They're available to purchase now from the company's website.
These are the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.