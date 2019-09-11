Following yesterday's iPhone 11 announcement, OtterBox has introduced a plethora of new cases.

There are a lot of options, depending on what you're looking for, from Otterbox's Symmetry Series to the company's Strada Series. The full range will keep Apple's latest iPhones protected from harm.

"Apple's newest phones deliver on innovation with cutting-edge camera features, stunning displays and even longer lasting batteries," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox delivers trusted protection while allowing these features to be used and showcased to their fullest potential. With a large range of protective and stylish case options, Otterbox offers a unique style for any lifestyle."

Here's what's available for the iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: