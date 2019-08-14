OtterBox today unveiled two new tempered glass screen protectors that will be a part of its Amplify Screen Protector line. The new screen protectors, called the Amplify Glare Guard and Amplify Edge2Edge, were engineered in partnership with Corning, the maker of Gorilla Glass, which is included in just about every smartphone nowadays.

The two screen protectors are meant to keep your smartphone display protected, but each do it in their own distinct way. The Amplify Glare Guard uses Corning's proprietary DX technology meant to make your smartphone display as clear as it can be in direct sunlight. This, Corning says, should lead to better battery life as you'll have your phone display set to a lower brightness setting.

On the other side of the coin is the Amplify Edge2Edge, which as the name suggests, is meant to protect your smartphone from edge to edge. It covers the four edges of the display and will also work perfectly with any number of cases from OtterBox.

The two screen protectors are now available for multiple devices from Apple, Samsung and Google. They will retail from $49.95 up to $64.95 depending on the device.

