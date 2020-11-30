Reported by CNET, 5G is rolling out faster than 4G or 3G before it. In fact, a report from Ericcson says that 5G coverage may reach over a billion people by the end of 2020.

According to the report, 5G is expected to cover 60% of the global population by 2026.

The world may be grappling with a widespread pandemic, but that's sure not slowing down 5G's rollout. The super-fast technology reached more customers this year than expected and will cover about 60% of the global population by 2026, according to a new report from Ericsson. That makes 5G the fastest deployed mobile network ever, the Swedish networking giant said.

Ericsson believes that there will be 218 million 5G subscriptions worldwide by the end of 2020 which Patrick Cerwall, head of strategic marketing insights at Ericsson, says will drive to upwards of 2.8 billion by 2025.