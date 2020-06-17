In recent weeks, many of us are trying to better understand the Black American experience, so we can be better allies and incorporate anti-racism into our lives. Overdrive, the digital reading platform and creator of the app Libby, has released a list of the top ten trending anti-racism and social justice eBooks and audiobooks. As we seek to learn, understand, and reflect, the demand for these titles has increased tenfold in recent weeks. In fact, the category's overall circulation has increased by nearly 300 percent.