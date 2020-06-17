What you need to know
- Overdrive is the digital reading platform and creator of the Libby app.
- Overdrive has released the top trending anti-racism and social justice titles, all available from the library.
- Demand for these popular titles has increased 10 times in recent weeks.
In recent weeks, many of us are trying to better understand the Black American experience, so we can be better allies and incorporate anti-racism into our lives. Overdrive, the digital reading platform and creator of the app Libby, has released a list of the top ten trending anti-racism and social justice eBooks and audiobooks. As we seek to learn, understand, and reflect, the demand for these titles has increased tenfold in recent weeks. In fact, the category's overall circulation has increased by nearly 300 percent.
Here are the top ten trending books on anti-racism and social justice:
- Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
- The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
- How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
- So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
- Stamped --Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
- Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Thick by Tressie McMillan Cottom
- New Kid by Jerry Craft
You can check out these titles in eBook or audiobook format from your local library for free using the Libby app.
Libby
All you need is a library card and the Libby app to read eBooks and listen to audiobooks for free on your iOS device.
