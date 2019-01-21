Pad & Quill is known for high-quality, attractive leather accessories of all kinds. There is no question about the class and beauty of this wallet case. However, I have a couple of small quibbles with this case which may or may not matter to potential users.

This is a straight-up stunning case. You couldn't ask for better materials and craftsmanship. It looks and feels luxurious and is sure to impress just about anyone. The full-grain American leather will age with a lovely patina.

The description says the wallet portion of the case will hold up to eight cards, but there are five slots and none of them are really roomy enough to hold two comfortably. There is a cash section, so I suppose if you put cards in there instead of a stack of bills, you could hold more cards.

The interior snap-on case is just what you'd want to protect your iPhone inside a wallet case. It's rigid and smooth and ultra-thin, since the thicker leather exterior will do most of the protecting. Just in case, though, the interior snap-on case does have a slight lip that goes over the screen edge. There are large cut-outs at the top, bottom, and sides of the case to allow the use of the buttons, port, and speakers. There is of course a camera cut-out on the back through both the plastic and leather.

The Bella Fino comes in your choice of three exterior leather colors: Chocolate, Whiskey, and Galloper Black. Each exterior color can be ordered with certain interior colors. The Chocolate leather exterior case has a Deep Sea Blue interior. Whiskey exterior can be ordered with either Deep Sea Blue or Forest Green on the inside. Galloper Black comes with Slate Gray on the inside.

This case is available for each iPhone model from the iPhone 7/7 Plus up through the iPhone X/XS, XR, and XS Max. You can add your personalized monogram for an additional $10 if you wish.