I've reviewed plenty of minimalist cases, and I've reviewed a number of wood cases, but I've never seen a case like this. It's absolute minimal protection: perfectly formed to the shape of the iPhone and less than one millimeter thick. Hand-crafted from real wood, it's a naturally gorgeous. Though the case is thin, it's strong. But is it enough protection for your phone?

The Pad & Quill Woodline case is natural hard wood, crafted to fit the iPhone perfectly. It snaps on and off easily. All ports, buttons, switches, and the camera are totally unobstructed. One large opening on the left side exposes the Ring/Silent switch and the volume buttons. A fairly large opening on the right exposes the Sleep/Wake button. Wireless charging works just fine with the case on. The top has a fairly large opening, and the bottom is almost totally exposed for free use of the Lightning port and speakers. The edge of the case does not come up over the screen at all. so you'll need a screen protector if you want any face-down protection.

Pad & Quill's Woodline case is the ultimate in natural, minimalist beauty.

Though this is a minimalist case, it's surprisingly strong. Its core is made from DuPont™ Kevlar® Aramid, which makes it five times stronger than steel at the same weight. The wood is polished smooth and it's so pleasant to the touch. "Pad & Quill" is engraved tastefully on the outside, and the craftman's initials and other details are engraved on the inside.

Choose from three different color hard woods: American Cherry, Rosewood and premium American Walnut. You can get a Woodline case compatible with every iPhone as far back as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. As of this writing, the iPhone 6/6 Plus cases are discontinued but there are some left in a limited color selection.

Natural beauty

Pad & Quill Woodline iPhone case: What I like

I cannot overstate how beautiful this case is, and how aesthetically pleasing. It's not shiny but it's polished to the smoothest finish, I found myself "petting" my phone thoughout the day. Because this is such a minimal case, you can truly see the iPhone's elegant lines with this case in place.