Paper Mario: The Origami King has finally arrived and while other guides might tell you how to beat the various bosses or how to use Paper Mario's various Paper Techniques, we all know the most important part of a new game is getting 100% completion, right? Okay, maybe not, but for those who do want 100% completion, there are more than 100 Collectible Treasures and 15 Collectible Trophies hidden all throughout Paper Mario's world. What are Collectible Treasures and Trophies?

There are two types of Collectibles in Paper Mario: The Origami King, Collectible Treasures and Collectible Trophies. Collectible Treasures can be found in treasure chests throughout the world or purchased from various NPCs. Collectible Trophies are earned for reaching certain milestones. They don't have an impact on gameplay, but can provide an additional challenge, as well as help you achieve 100% completion. Where do you find the Collectible Treasures?

There are 120 Collectible Treasures spread all throughout the Paper Mario world. Although they're listed by area, keep in mind that some of these cannot be found on your first run through an area. Some cannot be reached until you've traveled to other areas or even completed the story. Most Collectibles can be found in Treasure Chests, but there are some that must be purchased and others that are earned for completing certain challenges. Whispering Woods No. 1: Peach's Castle - Complete the leaf matching mini game to earn a Super Star. While invincible, cross over the spiky vines to reach the treasure chest.

No. 2: Mushroom - This can be found to the left of the revitalizing lake.

No. 3: Ol' Grandsnappy - After completing the story, return to the talking house with the Big Shell from the Great Sea. Cook it on the BBQ. Toad Town No. 4: Torch from Peach's Castle - Find this under the bridge immediately after beating the first Paper Macho.

No. 5: Camp Speaker - Find this one in a chest in the backyard of one of the cottages.

No. 6: Coins - Find this on the roof of the Toad Mansion.

No. 7: Colored Pencils - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Colored Pencils Boss.

No. 8: Rubber Band - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Rubber Bands Boss.

No. 9: Hole Punch - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Hole Punch Boss.

No. 10: Tape - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Tape Boss.

No. 11: Scissors - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Scissors Boss.

No. 12: Stapler - This can be purchased from the Mole at the docks after you beat the Stapler Boss.

No. 13: Log Cabin - After finding all the Toads in the desert area, the owners will unlock the doors and you can find this on the upper floor.

No. 14: Mario - This one is a reward for returning the manhole hook to the Toad next to the sewer.

No. 15: Battle Machine - This one is a reward for beating every boss battle in the Battle Machine at the Battle Lab.

No. 119: Princess Peach - After completing the story, you can purchase this from the General Store.

No. 120: Origami Castle - After completing the story, this one will appear at the entrance to Toad Town. Graffiti Underground No. 16: Manhole Cover - Using the 1,000-Fold Arms, turn a valve to reach a room under the water level. Picnic Road No. 22: Shellvation is Near - After completing the story, this can be purchased from the Accessory Shop outside the Earth Vellumental Temple.

No. 23: Vellumental Idol - After clearing the Earth Vellumental Temple, this can be purchased from the Accessory Shop outside.

No. 24: Sensor Lab - After cutting the first streamer, this can be found to the right of the Sensor Lab. Overlook Mountain No. 17: Lush Greenery - This can be found in a chest on a ridge just to the left of where you first enter the area.

No. 18: Paper Macho Goomba - This chest can be found underneath the bridge to the left of the Mole.

No. 19: Sap Sister - This can be found to the left of the Fishing Spot.

No. 20: Folded Bowser - This can be found when fishing for the sparkling fish.

No. 21: Paper Macho Shy Guy - After defeating three Paper Macho Shy Guys, head south to find this chest. Earth Vellumental Temple No. 25: Earth Vellumental Relief - This one can be found on a ledge in the middle of the room full of spikes.

No. 26: Rocks - This can be found in the room with the sliding obstacles in a chest next to the lower Not-Bottomless Hole.

No. 27: Pipe - This can be found in a Hidden Block just to the left of the entrance. Overlook Tower No. 28: Chef Truly Wild Special - After completing the story, you can get this from the chef.

No. 29: Overlook Tower - After completing the story, you can get this from the Toad at the coffee shop at the base of the viewing platform. Autumn Mountain No. 30: Fallen Leaves - This can be found at the staircase that leads into the grass below.

No. 31: Toad Tram - This can be found on a ridge to the right of the Sensor Lab.

No. 32: Confetti Bag - You can find this one just outside the Vellumental Cave, to the right of the bridge with the jumping fish.

No. 33: Toad Researcher - You can find this one by crossing the lake by crossing on top the boats. Chestnut Valley No. 34: Sturdy Crates - This one can be found in a chest immediately after dropping from the bridge.

No. 35: Sign - The chest containing this one is in the open after rescuing Bobby.

No. 36: Spinning Shells - You can get this one after beating the Goombas just past the Spiked Balls falling down the mountain. Water Vellumental Shrine No. 37: Restaurant Fridge - You can find this one just past the bat enemies on the lower level of the temple.

No. 38: Max Up Heart - Also on the lower level of the temple, you can find this one in a Hidden Block in the far right window.

No. 39: POW Block - If you go to the room off to the right of the main room, there are blocks to break that lead to a hidden staircase. Shogun Studios No. 40: Downriver Tour Boat - Once you have the Royalty Pass, this can be found in the first house to the left of Shogun Studios.

No. 41: Chestnuts - Once you have the Royalty Pass, you can get this in the cafe.

No. 42: Water Vellumental's Wheel - This can be found in the room behind the lookout tower.

No. 43: Relaxing Bench - You can find this one outside the Staff Room.

No. 44: Paper Mario Koopa Troopa - You earn this one by scoring 80 or higher on the shuriken mini-game.

No. 45: Canned Tuna - This one is a Fishing Challenge Reward for catching sparkling fish.

No. 46: Canned Food Party Trio - Once you have the master key, you can find this one at the top right corner of the map, in a building behind the ninjas breathing through the reeds.

No. 48: Lookout Tower Bell - After completing the story, you get this one from ringing the bell in the lookout tower 100 times.

No. 49: Water Vellumental Shrine - This one is in a Hidden Block outside the House of Riddles Ninja Attraction No. 50: Luigi - You can find this one in the last room in the House of Tricky Ninjas.

No. 51: Ninja Statue - You earn this one by finding all 25 Toad paintings.

No. 52: Bob-omb - After rescuing Luigi from the House of Tricky Ninjas, the shuriken platform will be moving. You can ride it to this Collectible. Big Sho' Theater No. 53: Paper Macho Outlaw - You can find this chest behind the left curtain on stage. Breezy Tunnel No. 57: Huge Rock - You'll find this one in the tunnel on the way to the desert. Off to the left is a large, multi-leveled room with a wall you can break.

No. 58: Important Box - In the same room as the previous Collectible, on the lowest level you will find a doorway to this chest off to the left. Desert Major No. 60: Boot Car - You'll find this one in the far right part of this open area by digging with the Toad Researcher.

No. 61: Cactus - You also dig this one up with the Toad Researcher just south of the tower.

No. 64: Temple of the Shrooms - After completing this area, you'll find this Collectible in the freezer inside the Sun Altar. Desert Far West No. 62: Mega Paper Macho Pokey - You'll find this one digging in front of a cactus surrounded by rocks. Desert Minor No. 63: Professor Toad - Another Collectible to be dug up, you'll find this one behind the Temple of the Shrooms. Desert East No. 59: Paper Macho Boo - You'll find this chest in the top right of this area next to the Not-Bottomless Hole. Shroom City No. 65: Snif City Royal Hotel - After you've returned all the Toads to the city, you can purchase this one from the store outside the hotel.

No. 66: Bag of Confetti - You can find this one inside the Record Shop. There is a hole in the wall next to the counter that leads to a room with this chest.

No. 67: Ring Trainer - This one can be found in the first hotel room on the left.

No. 68: Gold Snif - This one is buried beneath a patch of grass next to the sunbathing Toad.

No. 69: Desert Tower - After you rescue Luigi from the Fortune Telling Booth, he'll give you the key to his suite where this chest can be found.

No. 70: Lamp Scam - The Toad running the Fortune Telling Booth will give you this one after you return all the Toads to the city. Fire Vellumental Cave No. 71: Fire Flower - You'll find this chest in the room with two Koopas throwing fireballs. Temple of Shrooms No. 72: Fire Vellumental - This one can be found in the room to the right of the faceless Toad.

No. 73: Temple of the Shrooms - You'll have to dig in the room beneath the spiderwebs to find this one. The Great Sea The largest area in the game, most of the Treasure in The Great Sea is found by diving. Fortunately, the map is divided up into segments that make tracking these Collectibles down super easy. No. 81: Paper Macho Mummy Goomba - Dive in E-5.

No. 82: Healing Hearts - Dive in D-3.

No. 83: Spade Island Barrel - Dive in D-2.

No. 84: DJ Booth - Dive in G-3.

No. 85: Training Mannequin - Dive in B-3.

No. 86: Origami Workbench - Dive in D-6.

No. 87: Paper Macho Spike - Dive on the line between C-3 and D-3.

No. 88: King Shroomses' Coffin - Dive in A-1.

No. 89: Paper Macho Gooper Blooper - Dive in G-7. The Princess Peach No. 54: Block - This one can be found behind the staircase to the left of the pool.

No. 55: Super Star - You can find this one in a chest in the Wheel House.

No. 56: The Princess Peach - You'll earn this one for returning all the Toads to the Great Sea. Bonehead Island No. 74: Submarine "Marino" - You'll find this one in the room on the far left in the large skull. Moon Island No. 75: Paper Macho Koopa Paratroopa - This one is found by fishing on Crescent Moon Island. ? Island No. 76: ? Block - You'll find this one in a chest underneath ? Island.

No. 77: Sea Captain Toad - You can find this chest dropping down from the top of ? Island.

No. 80: Shangri Spa - You'll earn this one by activating all the Toad statues in the Great Sea. Hammer Island No. 78: Hammer - This one is in a chest on the left ridge of Hammer Island.

No. 79: Captain T. Ode - You can find this one in a Hidden Block on top of a crate on the far left side of the island. Ice Vellumental Mountain No. 90: Paper Macho Buzzy Beetle - The chest for this Collectible is on the spiral staircase you have to climb on your way to the boss battle.

No. 91: Ice Vellumental Bust - This chest can be found to the right of the door with a bear on it.

No. 92: Origami Craftsman - This one is just to the left of the big jump between bear statues.

No. 93: Diamond Island - You'll find this one off to the left after taking the slide out of the temple. Sea Tower No 94: Sea Captain's Boat - You can reach this one using the moving platforms in the first room on the left. Shangri-Spa No. 95: Earth Vellumental Idol - This one can be found outside, behind the first building.

No. 96: Water Vellumental Idol - You can get this one in a chest on a ridge below the shops to the left of the first bridge.

No. 97: Fire Vellumental Idol - To the left of the main area, you will find a moving platform that will take you to this chest.

No. 98: Ice Vellumental Idol - You'll have to knock down the pillar to the right of the entrance to Bowser's Castle to get this Collectible.

No. 99: Water Buckets - On the way to the Jungle Spring, there will be a floating platform on the left that will take you to this chest.

No. 100: Sea Tower - If you talk to Spike in the courtyard, he will give you this one.

No. 101: Shangri-Spa Fountain - You can buy this from the Shy Guy in the courtyard.

No. 102: Shangri-Spa Toad - You can buy this one from the blue shop.

No. 103: Boss Sumo Bro Cloud - You'll find this one to the left of the entrance to Bowser's Castle. Spring of Jungle Mist No. 104: Bowser Jr - This one is behind a hidden wall after the second route choice.

No. 105: Sweet Sap Loggins - You'll walk right into this one after the third route choice.

No. 106: Stamp Booth - This one is off to the right of the ladder that leads up the big tree.

No. 107: Kamek - On your way up the big tree, you'll find this one to the left. Spring of Rainbows No. 108: Sudden Death Cannon - You earn this by beating the Sudden Death Round. Bowser's Castle No. 109: Paper Macho Chain Chomp - You'll find this Collectible behind the first door on the right.

No. 110: Paper Macho Piranha Plant - This one is behind the second door on the right.

No. 111: Cutout Soldiers - This chest in on the right just past the security lasers.

No. 112: Bowser's Airship - After completing the story, the Shy Guy in the airship hanger will give you this one. Origami Castle No. 113: Luigi's Hat - This one is beneath a gold sticker on the floor in the second room.

No. 114: Bullet Bill - In the room with the Koopa's throwing boomerangs, there are Hidden Blocks on the bottom left platform.

No. 115: Paper Plane Squadron - The chest containing this Collectible can be found in the room you create using the 1,000-Fold Arms.

No. 116: Paper Macho Crater Crashers - This one can be found in a Hidden Block at the bottom of the steps in the room with the moving blocks.

No. 117: Paper Mistake Buzzy Beetle - In the same room as the 116, there is another Hidden Block at the top of the steps.

No. 118: Origami Castle - This one can be found just outside the throne room. Where can you see all your Collectible Treasures?