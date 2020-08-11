Headline new features in Parallels Desktop 16 include 20% faster DirectX 11 performance, improved OpenGL 3 graphics in Windows and Linux and a 10% improvement in battery life in Travel Mode. Your virtual machine can now return unused disk space automatically, and there are even new multi-touch gestures for Windows apps when you're using a trackpad!

Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today launched Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac with a refreshed design that's consistent with the new macOS Big Sur look; increased graphics performance; and a variety of new integrated features—including another world's first—that provide customers with the best Windows-on-Mac experience ever. Additionally, Parallels® Desktop 16 subscribers receive complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows and Parallels Access, which dramatically simplify daily computing life.

Parallels Desktop 16 has today launched for macOS, bringing a smart new UI refresh and some big performance improvements.

The 'Pro Edition' of Parallels is also getting an upgrade, including new CPU and RAM assignment improvements, Microsoft Visual Studioplug-in, Nested Virtualization, Command Line, and more.

The new Business Edition of Parallels also boasts corporate VM provisioning and upgrade control.

Parallels has also added new tools to its Parallels Toolbox including:

Break Time for Mac, Show Desktop for Mac, Unit Converter for Mac, Window Manager for Mac, Close Apps for Windows, Unit Converter for Windows, and Window on Top for Windows

All editions of Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac can be bought from Parallels.com.