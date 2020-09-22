Apple released iOS 14 to the public last week and brought Home screen widgets to iPhone for the first time. Ever since, people have been creating some truly amazing Home screens and sharing them online. But it isn't just the widgets that are catching the eye – it's the icons, too.

People have always tried to make their Home screens look good, but things have ratcheted up a notch since iOS 14 arrived with people matching widgets with new app icons. We've covered making that happen before, but some people are going even further – they're buying icons that have been created by professionals. And those professionals are making bank.

Take this one example. Someone created some app icons, uploaded them to Gumroad, created a simple website, and went to bed. And earned more than $5,000 while they slept.

1. Share my iOS home screen setup

2. Notice some crazy interest in the icons

3. Design icon set, and upload it to @gumroad

4. Create a website on @notionhq using @super_

5. Make $5,264 in my sleep, all from ~2 hours of work



The internet is wild. pic.twitter.com/BSOq0rosVg — Traf (@traf) September 21, 2020

A few hours later that same person had earned almost $10,000 from a total of 330 customers. They say it all took a couple of hours of work. I'm in the wrong business!

On the other end of the transaction, people are taking icons like these and creating some truly stunning Home screens. We've never seen anything like this outside of jailbreaking and it shows that, given the choice, people don't want to sit and stare at a standard grid of boring icons anymore.

iOS 14 Home Screen setups are one of the most popular trends on TikTok/YouTube right now.



So cool to see how creative some of these are 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eDVj503ffi — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) September 21, 2020

Who knew? Oh, Android peeps did.